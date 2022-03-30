Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. S4 Capital plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFOR   GB00BFZZM640

S4 CAPITAL PLC

(SFOR)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03/30 11:05:20 am EDT
412 GBX   -14.52%
11:18aSorrell's S4 pulls results due to auditor delay, shares down 24%
RE
11:05aSorrell's S4 pulls results publication due to PWC delay
RE
03/01FTSE 100 Closed Down Due to Worsening Situation in Ukraine
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sorrell's S4 pulls results publication due to PWC delay

03/30/2022 | 11:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Martin Sorrell's S4 Capital has been forced to delay Thursday's publication of its 2021 results after auditors PwC said they were not able to complete the work needed for the results.

S4, a digital advertising company, said it believes the results remain within the range of market expectations and it continued to trade strongly in the first two months of 2022.

"The company will release its preliminary results for 2021 as soon as PwC have completed their work," it said. (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by William James)


© Reuters 2022
All news about S4 CAPITAL PLC
11:18aSorrell's S4 pulls results due to auditor delay, shares down 24%
RE
11:05aSorrell's S4 pulls results publication due to PWC delay
RE
03/01FTSE 100 Closed Down Due to Worsening Situation in Ukraine
DJ
03/01FTSE Fall, Gilts Gain as Flight to Safety Persists
DJ
03/01S4 Capital plc Reaffirms Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
02/25WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Markets rebound despite Ukraine invasion
02/25ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : BAE Systems, Booking, Docusign, Dollar General, Tesla...
02/21S4 Capital Considers New York Listing
CI
02/20S4 Capital Founder Mulls New York Listing
MT
02/20MARTIN SORRELL : Martin Sorrell considers New York listing of S4 capital - The Times
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on S4 CAPITAL PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 654 M 859 M 859 M
Net income 2021 6,50 M 8,54 M 8,54 M
Net Debt 2021 24,8 M 32,6 M 32,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 329x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 607 M 3 426 M 3 426 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,03x
EV / Sales 2022 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 5 751
Free-Float 65,1%
Chart S4 CAPITAL PLC
Duration : Period :
S4 Capital plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S4 CAPITAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 482,00 GBX
Average target price 754,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 56,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary Margaret Basterfield Chief Financial Officer & Director
Martin Stuart Sorrell Executive Chairman
Rupert Roderick Faure Walker Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul David Roy Independent Non-Executive Director
Susan Rachel Prevezer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S4 CAPITAL PLC-23.97%3 426
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.15.75%17 959
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-2.53%16 234
WPP PLC-4.11%15 740
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-0.69%14 693
CYBERAGENT, INC.-19.23%6 368