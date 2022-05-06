Sorrell's S4 sees good 2022 after publishing delayed results

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - Martin Sorrell's S4 Capital
said it expected to enjoy a good year in 2022 despite
the deteriorating global economic outlook, as it published its
2021 results that were delayed by an audit hold up.
S4 said the more than month-long delay had been unacceptable
and embarrassing and said significant changes would be made to
its financial control, risk and governance structure. In a
results statement that was described as unaudited, it said
several significant additions would be made to teams including
the Audit Committee.
The digital advertising group said the year had started well
after it posted gross profit up 44% in 2021, in line with
expectations. It gave market guidance of 25% like-for-like gross
profit growth with a steady improvement in margins for 2022.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey)