  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. S4 Capital plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFOR   GB00BFZZM640

S4 CAPITAL PLC

(SFOR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/05 11:35:00 am EDT
326.00 GBX   +11.64%
02:16aSorrell's S4 sees good 2022 after publishing delayed results
RE
05/05S&P Places S4 Capital's On CreditWatch Negative On Delayed FY21 Result Publication
MT
03/30S4 Capital Shares Sink 36% on Delayed FY21 Results
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Sorrell's S4 sees good 2022 after publishing delayed results

05/06/2022 | 02:16am EDT
LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - Martin Sorrell's S4 Capital said it expected to enjoy a good year in 2022 despite the deteriorating global economic outlook, as it published its 2021 results that were delayed by an audit hold up.

S4 said the more than month-long delay had been unacceptable and embarrassing and said significant changes would be made to its financial control, risk and governance structure. In a results statement that was described as unaudited, it said several significant additions would be made to teams including the Audit Committee.

The digital advertising group said the year had started well after it posted gross profit up 44% in 2021, in line with expectations. It gave market guidance of 25% like-for-like gross profit growth with a steady improvement in margins for 2022. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey)


© Reuters 2022
05/05S&P Places S4 Capital's On CreditWatch Negative On Delayed FY21 Result Publication
MT
03/30S4 Capital Shares Sink 36% on Delayed FY21 Results
MT
03/30Communication Services Shares Move Lower -- Communication Services Roundup
DJ
03/30Shares in s4 capital fall 35% after pwc tells company it cannot…
RE
03/30MARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell's S4 pulls results due to auditor delay, shares down 35%
RE
03/30Sorrell's S4 pulls results publication due to PWC delay
RE
03/01FTSE 100 Closed Down Due to Worsening Situation in Ukraine
DJ
03/01FTSE Fall, Gilts Gain as Flight to Safety Persists
DJ
03/01S4 Capital plc Reaffirms Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
Financials
Sales 2021 654 M 807 M 807 M
Net income 2021 6,50 M 8,02 M 8,02 M
Net Debt 2021 24,8 M 30,6 M 30,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 222x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 764 M 2 176 M 2 176 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,73x
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 5 751
Free-Float 65,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mary Margaret Basterfield Chief Financial Officer & Director
Martin Stuart Sorrell Executive Chairman
Rupert Roderick Faure Walker Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul David Roy Independent Non-Executive Director
Susan Rachel Prevezer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S4 CAPITAL PLC-48.58%2 176
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.8.67%16 022
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-3.51%15 209
WPP PLC-9.83%13 651
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-11.48%13 050
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-28.08%12 782