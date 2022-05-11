Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. SA Corporate Real Estate Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAC   ZAE000203238

SA CORPORATE REAL ESTATE LIMITED

(SAC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  05-09
2.100 ZAR   -2.78%
04/25SA CORPORATE REAL ESTATE : Secondary listing on A2X
PU
04/25SA CORPORATE REAL ESTATE : Distribution of SA Corporate's integrated annual report and notice of annual general meeting
PU
03/23Orn Software Wins Expanded Real Estate Management System Contract In Finland
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Italy's illimity buys loan specialist AREC for 40 million euro EV

05/11/2022 | 03:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's illimity Bank has agreed to acquire Aurora Recovery Capital (AREC), a specialist in managing 'unlikely to pay' (UTP) loans, for an enterprise value of 40 million euros ($42 million), it said on Wednesday.

The digital lender and bad loan specialist sees a positive impact on its pre-tax profit of around 8 million euros in 2023 and about 11 million euros in 2025 from the deal for AREC, a company focused on corporate real estate.

AREC is the third largest servicer on the Italian corporate UTP market with 2.1 billion euros of third party loans under management and an average gross book value of single positions of around 30 million euros, illimity said in a statement.

AREC is currently owned by institutional investors Finance Roma and GWM Group Holding, both with a 40% stake, and Oxalis Holding which holds the remaining 20%.

Challenger bank illimity also reported net profit of 15.7 million euros in the first three months of the year, up by 25% on a year ago.

Italy's debt collection sector is under pressure to consolidate and reduce costs because flows of new impaired loans are dwindling after the country's lenders completed a large scale balance sheet clean-up.

Illimity plans to integrate its neprix unit with AREC to create a complete player in the servicing of corporate distressed credit with over 9 billion euros of loans under management, of which more than 3 billion euros regard UTP corporate loans.

Illimity will pay for the transaction through a 36 million euro capital increase reserved to AREC while the remaining 4 million euros will be paid in cash.

Following the deal, the current shareholders of AREC will hold indirectly around 3.4% of illimity's ordinary share capital.

Marco Sion Raccah, current AREC general manager, will have the same role in the new company arising from the integration between neprix and AREC.

The closing of the deal is subject to completion of the authorization process and illimity's shareholder meeting on the capital hike expected by the summer.

($1 = 0.9483 euros)

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2022
All news about SA CORPORATE REAL ESTATE LIMITED
04/25SA CORPORATE REAL ESTATE : Secondary listing on A2X
PU
04/25SA CORPORATE REAL ESTATE : Distribution of SA Corporate's integrated annual report and not..
PU
03/23Orn Software Wins Expanded Real Estate Management System Contract In Finland
MT
03/17SA CORPORATE REAL ESTATE : Update on the disposal of a portfolio of Johannesburg inner-cit..
PU
03/17SA CORPORATE REAL ESTATE : Audited summary consolidated financial results for the year end..
PU
03/17SA Corporate Real Estate Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decem..
CI
03/11SA CORPORATE REAL ESTATE : Trading statement and release of results for the year ended 31 ..
PU
02/24Sesfikile Capital Ltd acquired unknown stake in SA Corporate Real Estate Limited.
CI
02/17Public Investment Corporation Limited acquired unknown minority stake in SA Corporate R..
CI
2021SA Corporate Real Estate Limited Announces Appointment of Sam Moodley as Executive Dire..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 774 M 110 M 110 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 5 237 M 324 M 324 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 12,2%
Capitalization 5 225 M 323 M 323 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,90x
EV / Sales 2023 5,81x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart SA CORPORATE REAL ESTATE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SA Corporate Real Estate Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SA CORPORATE REAL ESTATE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,10 ZAR
Average target price 2,45 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Managers and Directors
Terence Rory Mackey Chief Executive Officer
Sameshan Moodley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mabotha Arthur Moloto Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Robert John Biesman-Simons Independent Non-Executive Director
Emily Mauristene Hendricks Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SA CORPORATE REAL ESTATE LIMITED-10.64%323
BLACKSTONE INC.-25.30%67 732
KKR & CO. INC.-31.33%29 547
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-19.83%17 163
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-35.30%12 846
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-26.75%12 418