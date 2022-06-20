SA Corporate Real Estate : Dealings in securities by directors, the company secretary and a director of a major subsidiary of SA Corporate

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS, THE COMPANY SECRETARY AND A DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY OF SA CORPORATE
In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, SA Corporate hereby announces the following transactions in securities by directors of SA Corporate, the Company Secretary, and a director of a major subsidiary of SA Corporate, Afhco Holdings (Pty) Ltd:
Name and Surname:
TR Mackey
Designation:
Director
Nature of interest:
Direct beneficial
Date of transaction:
17 June 2022
Number of forfeitable performance share awards:
973 327
Vesting price per forfeitable performance share:
R 2.0814
Value of the transaction:
R 2 025 882,82
Nature of transaction:
68.61% of forfeitable performance shares in terms of
participation in 2019 in SA Corporate's Forfeitable
Share Plan (off market) vested and transferred to the
participant on 17 June 2022.
Name and Surname:
TR Mackey
Designation:
Director
Nature of interest:
Direct beneficial
Date of transaction:
17 June 2022
Number of forfeitable performance share awards:
3 242 432
Price per forfeitable performance share:
R 2.0814
Value of the transaction:
R 6 748 797,96
Nature of transaction:
Grant and acceptance of forfeitable performance share
awards in terms of SA Corporate's Forfeitable Share
Plan (off market).
Vesting period:
Vesting date of 17 June 2025 subject to performance
conditions.
Name and Surname:
SY Moodley
Designation:
Director
Nature of interest:
Direct beneficial
Date of transaction:
17 June 2022
Number of forfeitable performance share awards:
1 628 673
Price per forfeitable performance share:
R 2.0814
Value of the transaction:
R 3 389 919.98
Nature of transaction:
Grant and acceptance of forfeitable performance share
awards in terms of SA Corporate's Forfeitable Share
Plan (off market).
Vesting period:
Vesting date of 17 June 2025 subject to performance
conditions.
Name and Surname:
K van den Heever
Designation:
Director of major subsidiary
Nature of interest:
Direct beneficial
Date of transaction:
17 June 2022
Number of forfeitable performance share awards:
126 622
Vesting price per forfeitable performance share:
R 2.0814
Value of the transaction:
R 263 551.03
Nature of transaction:
66.68% of forfeitable performance shares in terms of
participation in 2019 in SA Corporate's Forfeitable
Share Plan (off market) vested and transferred to the
participant on 17 June 2022.