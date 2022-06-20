Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. SA Corporate Real Estate Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAC   ZAE000203238

SA CORPORATE REAL ESTATE LIMITED

(SAC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-16
1.970 ZAR   -2.96%
SA Corporate Real Estate : Dealings in securities by directors, the company secretary and a director of a major subsidiary of SA Corporate

06/20/2022 | 10:54am EDT
SA Corporate Real Estate Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2015/015578/06) Share code: SAC ISIN: ZAE000203238 (Approved as a REIT by the JSE)

("SA Corporate" or "the Company")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS, THE COMPANY SECRETARY AND A DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY OF SA CORPORATE

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, SA Corporate hereby announces the following transactions in securities by directors of SA Corporate, the Company Secretary, and a director of a major subsidiary of SA Corporate, Afhco Holdings (Pty) Ltd:

Name and Surname:

TR Mackey

Designation:

Director

Nature of interest:

Direct beneficial

Date of transaction:

17 June 2022

Number of forfeitable performance share awards:

973 327

Vesting price per forfeitable performance share:

R 2.0814

Value of the transaction:

R 2 025 882,82

Nature of transaction:

68.61% of forfeitable performance shares in terms of

participation in 2019 in SA Corporate's Forfeitable

Share Plan (off market) vested and transferred to the

participant on 17 June 2022.

Name and Surname:

TR Mackey

Designation:

Director

Nature of interest:

Direct beneficial

Date of transaction:

17 June 2022

Number of forfeitable performance share awards:

3 242 432

Price per forfeitable performance share:

R 2.0814

Value of the transaction:

R 6 748 797,96

Nature of transaction:

Grant and acceptance of forfeitable performance share

awards in terms of SA Corporate's Forfeitable Share

Plan (off market).

Vesting period:

Vesting date of 17 June 2025 subject to performance

conditions.

Name and Surname:

SY Moodley

Designation:

Director

Nature of interest:

Direct beneficial

Date of transaction:

17 June 2022

Number of forfeitable performance share awards:

1 628 673

Price per forfeitable performance share:

R 2.0814

Value of the transaction:

R 3 389 919.98

Nature of transaction:

Grant and acceptance of forfeitable performance share

awards in terms of SA Corporate's Forfeitable Share

Plan (off market).

Vesting period:

Vesting date of 17 June 2025 subject to performance

conditions.

Name and Surname:

K van den Heever

Designation:

Director of major subsidiary

Nature of interest:

Direct beneficial

Date of transaction:

17 June 2022

Number of forfeitable performance share awards:

126 622

Vesting price per forfeitable performance share:

R 2.0814

Value of the transaction:

R 263 551.03

Nature of transaction:

66.68% of forfeitable performance shares in terms of

participation in 2019 in SA Corporate's Forfeitable

Share Plan (off market) vested and transferred to the

participant on 17 June 2022.

Name and Surname:

K van den Heever

Designation:

Director of major subsidiary

Nature of interest:

Direct beneficial

Date of transaction:

17 June 2022

Number of forfeitable performance share awards:

915 389

Price per forfeitable performance share:

R 2.0814

Value of the transaction:

R 1 905 290,66

Nature of transaction:

Grant and acceptance of forfeitable performance share

awards in terms of SA Corporate's Forfeitable Share

Plan (off market)

Vesting period:

Vesting date of 17 June 2025 subject to performance

conditions.

Name and Surname:

J Grove

Designation:

Company Secretary

Nature of interest:

Direct beneficial

Date of transaction:

17 June 2022

Number of forfeitable performance share awards:

354 713

Price per forfeitable performance share:

R 2.0814

Value of the transaction:

R 738 299,64

Nature of transaction:

Grant and acceptance of forfeitable performance share

awards in terms of SA Corporate's Forfeitable Share

Plan (off market)

Vesting period:

Vesting date of 17 June 2025 subject to performance

conditions.

In terms of paragraph 3.66 of the Listings Requirements, the necessary clearance to deal has been obtained for all the transactions set out above.

20 June 2022

Cape Town

Sponsor: Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited

Disclaimer

SA Corporate Real Estate Limited published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 14:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
