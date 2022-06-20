SA Corporate Real Estate : Dealings in securities by directors, the company secretary and a director of a major subsidiary of SA Corporate

SA Corporate Real Estate Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2015/015578/06) Share code: SAC ISIN: ZAE000203238 (Approved as a REIT by the JSE)

("SA Corporate" or "the Company")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS, THE COMPANY SECRETARY AND A DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY OF SA CORPORATE

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, SA Corporate hereby announces the following transactions in securities by directors of SA Corporate, the Company Secretary, and a director of a major subsidiary of SA Corporate, Afhco Holdings (Pty) Ltd: