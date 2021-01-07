Log in
SAAB AB

SAAB AB

(SAAB B)
01/07 03:08:09 am
250.7 SEK   +0.64%
FAB Gripen: Best Moments of 2020

01/07/2021 | 03:02am EST
Despite the growing pandemic in the beginning of the year, the partners of the Brazilian Gripen programme still managed to stick to the timelines. The first Brazilian Gripen E, which was delivered to commence the test programme in September 2019, finally arrived in Brazil on 20th September 2020. As scheduled, the flight test campaign continued in Brazil following the Gripen's first flight in Brazil on 24th September.

The official presentation of the aircraft was held on 23rd October during the celebrations of Aviators' Day and the Brazilian Air Force Day. To mark the day, the Gripen E fighter flew over the air base at Wing 1.

Speaking on the occasion, Micael Johansson, CEO and President of Saab says 'This is the result of a successful collaboration between Brazil and Sweden, and a great opportunity to further strengthen ties between the two countries'.

Saab and its Brazilian partners hope to cross more milestones with the programme this year. The first set of Gripen fighters have already been scheduled for a 2021-end delivery at Wing 2 in Anápolis (Goiás State).

Saab AB published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

© Publicnow 2021
EPS Revisions
