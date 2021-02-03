Log in
SAAB AB

SAAB AB

(SAAB B)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/03 03:00:21 am
240.5 SEK   +0.38%
SAAB : FAB Pilots Start Gripen Conversion Training in Sweden
PU
01/28SAAB : Receives Order for two Further Firefighting Aircraft
PU
01/25SAAB : Signs Two Contracts for Next Generation Corvettes for Sweden
PU
SAAB : FAB Pilots Start Gripen Conversion Training in Sweden

02/03/2021 | 02:36am EST
A total of 10 FAB pilots will undergo the conversion training on SwAF Gripen C/D this year. After training for combat readiness with Gripen, the pilots will return to the Jaguar Squadron of the 1st Air Defense Group (1º GDA) at Anápolis Air Force Base where the operational implementation of the new FAB Gripen E will begin later this year.

Speaking at the beginning of the training, Lieutenant Colonel Leandro Vinicius Coelho, Commander of the 1° GDA, says 'These fighter pilots have been previously selected and prepared for this moment. They are ready to start the course and, certainly, they will best represent our country and the Brazilian Air Force in this noble mission.' He adds that the first wave of training is extremely important as it will set the wheels in motion for the rest of the courses.

The training includes several professional drills, such as qualifying in a 9G centrifuge, conversion training with Gripen D, and training for specific flight test techniques for Gripen.

Major Vítor Cabral Bombonato, future Gripen pilot and one of the four trainees, says 'The start of the course represents another important step in the implementation process. The aircraft is getting closer and closer to becoming operational. For us, this is a moment of great pride.'

Read the full story here.

Saab AB published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 07:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
