SAAB : FAB Pilots Start Gripen Conversion Training in Sweden

A total of 10 FAB pilots will undergo the conversion training on SwAF Gripen C/D this year. After training for combat readiness with Gripen, the pilots will return to the Jaguar Squadron of the 1st Air Defense Group (1º GDA) at Anápolis Air Force Base where the operational implementation of the new FAB Gripen E will begin later this year.

Speaking at the beginning of the training, Lieutenant Colonel Leandro Vinicius Coelho, Commander of the 1° GDA, says 'These fighter pilots have been previously selected and prepared for this moment. They are ready to start the course and, certainly, they will best represent our country and the Brazilian Air Force in this noble mission.' He adds that the first wave of training is extremely important as it will set the wheels in motion for the rest of the courses.

The training includes several professional drills, such as qualifying in a 9G centrifuge, conversion training with Gripen D, and training for specific flight test techniques for Gripen.

Major Vítor Cabral Bombonato, future Gripen pilot and one of the four trainees, says 'The start of the course represents another important step in the implementation process. The aircraft is getting closer and closer to becoming operational. For us, this is a moment of great pride.'

