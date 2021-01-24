Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  SAAB AB    SAAB B   SE0000112385

SAAB AB

(SAAB B)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM - 01/22 11:29:56 am
234 SEK   -0.30%
06:08aSAAB : Gripen E Meets Canadian Requirements
PU
01/22SAAB : The Gripen Advantage in the Modern Battlespace
PU
01/20SAAB : Invitation to Saab's Q4 and Full Year 2020 presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SAAB : Gripen E Meets Canadian Requirements

01/24/2021 | 06:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Category and tags

In a report by Jamie Hunter of the Skies Mag, he talks about the Gripen offer with respect to the Canadian requirement and gives reasons as to why the aircraft is perfect for the country. 'While Gripen is often cited as an excellent model for cost-effectiveness, the actual capability of the aircraft is sometimes overlooked,' Jamie writes. 'While Gripen E's moniker aligns it with the lineage and ethos of its Gripen A-D predecessors as capable but 'affordable' fighters, the E is a very different beast in many ways,' he adds.

The aircraft boasts of 10 external hardpoints which can be used for a laser-designated pod, a range of air-to-air, air-to-ground, and anti-ship weapons among others. Gripen can also carry up to seven Meteor BVRAAM (Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile) - 'a weapon that has been eyed enviously by the U.S. in comparison to its AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM),' according to Jamie.

Gripen also has an impressive range of advanced active and passive sensors that give the aircraft amazing detection capability and enhanced survivability. The Leonardo Skyward G infrared search and track (IRST) sensor which sits on top of the nose of Gripen is used for passive tracking and targeting.

The report also adds that according to Saab's deputy campaign director of FFCP, Anders Håkansson, Gripen E meets and even exceeds all of the Canadian requirements, including meeting Canada's obligations under the NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) mission of providing air defence for Canada and the U.S. 'Part of the reason we developed Gripen E was with range and endurance in mind - plus the more powerful F414 engine and other modifications,' says Håkansson.

Håkansson further explains the importance of the electronic warfare suite that Gripen was built around from the beginning. 'The idea was not to build a geometrically stealth aircraft that would be obsolete long before the life expectancy of the fighter, due to continuously and exponentially growing new technologies that target geometrically stealth aircraft,' Håkansson says. 'We added an EW system that solves the issue electronically, and that will continue to develop exponentially because no one knows what threats are evolving,' he adds.

Should Canada select Gripen as their next fighter, it will be the first time in generations where a fighter will be built in Canada. Having already set up a network of partners and suppliers in the country, certains parts of the aircraft will be manufactured in Canada, followed by the assembly, maintenance and tests which will all take place within the country.

FFCP has been scheduled to announce the winner by end of this year and the fighters should enter service by 2025.

Disclaimer

Saab AB published this content on 24 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2021 11:07:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAAB AB
06:08aSAAB : Gripen E Meets Canadian Requirements
PU
01/22SAAB : The Gripen Advantage in the Modern Battlespace
PU
01/20SAAB : Invitation to Saab's Q4 and Full Year 2020 presentation
PU
01/20GRIPEN : Software Design Built for Future
PU
01/18SAAB : Proposes New Saab Sensor Centre in Canada
PU
01/11SAAB : receives Norwegian order for Carl-Gustaf M4
PU
01/08SAAB : signs contract on MuMNS for Franco-British Maritime Mine Counter Measures..
PU
01/08SAAB : to Define Future Options for SwAF Gripen C/D Fighters
PU
01/07FAB GRIPEN : Best Moments of 2020
PU
01/05SAAB : Service and Maintenance by Air to Ensure High Availability
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 33 980 M 4 100 M 4 100 M
Net income 2020 1 243 M 150 M 150 M
Net Debt 2020 4 585 M 553 M 553 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,6x
Yield 2020 1,80%
Capitalization 30 924 M 3 730 M 3 731 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 17 842
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart SAAB AB
Duration : Period :
SAAB AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAAB AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 297,33 SEK
Last Close Price 234,00 SEK
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Micael Johansson President & Chief Executive Officer
Marcus Wallenberg Chairman
Christian Carl Peter Luiga Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Petter Bedoire Chief Technology Officer
Sten Erik Jakobsson Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAAB AB-2.30%3 730
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-5.50%101 936
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-4.31%95 093
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-2.58%49 708
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION2.65%43 740
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.76%38 619
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ