SAAB : Report (en)

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Saab year-end report 2020 Q4 YEAR-END REPORT JANUARY-DECEMBER 2020 Order bookings BSEK 42.3 Sales BSEK 35.4 Adjusted Operating margin % 7.4% Financial highlights President and CEO, Micael Johansson's comments: Delivering strong order growth and positive cash flow The prolonged pandemic continued to severely affect many countries in the fourth quarter, resulting in new restrictions and lockdowns. Despite this Saab continued to strengthen its competitiveness on the global defence market. We secured significant order intake, up 56 per cent compared to 2019 and the order backlog reached almost SEK 100 billion. Saab's international expansion continues and orders outside Sweden grew 52 per cent in 2020. The strong order backlog, combined with growing defence needs across Saab's key markets, will be a continued support to our growth journey. In the civil aviation business, demand remained weak compared to the previous year and in the fourth quarter some of our large customers declared significantly lower production volumes. This had a negative impact on parts of Saab's civil business that design and manufacture composite doors and wing-parts to aircrafts. As a result, business area IPS took a one-time cost of SEK -315 million in the quarter. Saab's defence business showed solid performance, with five of six business areas reporting positive sales growth. Organic growth for Saab in the quarter was 18 per cent, while sales for the full year were in line with last year. Notably our sales were up 4 per cent, excluding project estimate adjustments in quarter three related to Covid-19, despite the downturn in the civil aviation market. For 2021, organic sales growth is expected to be in line with our long-term target of 5 per cent. Operating income, excluding items affecting comparability, amounted to SEK 1,081 million in the quarter, corresponding to a margin of 8.8 per cent (11.3%). Reported margin was 6.1 per cent. The decline is linked to Covid-19, affecting the performance in our civil business. Adjusted operating margin for 2020 were 7.4 per cent (8.3%). Reported margin for the full year was 3.7% per cent. For 2021, we expect the EBIT margin to be in line with adjusted EBIT margin for 2020. The uncertainty surrounding Covid-19 and its future effects remains high. During the year, several important milestones were met, delivery of the first and second GlobalEye to the United Arab Emirates, delivery of the first Gripen E to Brazil and the second upgraded Gotland-class submarine to Sweden. Furthermore, the maiden flight of our new Fighter AESA radar was completed, strengthening our sensor capabilities further. For 2020, we guided that operational cash flow would be positive, following two years of negative cash flow. Operational cash flow for the year came in at SEK 2,773 million (-1,300). The cash flow was driven by good project execution and deliveries in several of Saab's programmes. Looking into 2021, we expect operational cash flow for the full year to continue to be positive. Saab reports a solid balance sheet with a net financial debt position of 1.5 net debt/EBITDA. Based on the financial position and future outlook the Board will propose a dividend of SEK 4.70 per share for 2020. As a defence and security company, our commitment to sustainability and the UN Global Compact Principles is of outmost importance. Throughout the year, we intensified our sustainability work and established, among others initiatives, the Saab Climate Fund for sustainable innovation and solutions. I am confident that Saab remains well positioned to continue growing and create long-term sustainable value to all its stakeholders. Outlook for 2021*: Sales growth: Organic sales growth to be in line with our long-term target of 5 per cent Operating income: EBIT margin for the full year to be in line with adjusted EBIT margin, 7.4 per cent for 2020 Operational Cash flow: Positive for the full year *The uncertainty surrounding Covid-19 and its future effects remains high. MSEK Full Year 2020 Full Year 2019 Change, % Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Change, % Order bookings 8,123 123 Order backlog 42,328 99,816 35,431 5,676 16.0 2,833 8.0 1,315 3.7 2,738 7.4 1,092 1,073 8.01 5.1 2,773 3,753 28.03 18,106 12,491 2,139 17.1 1,229 9.8 766 6.1 1,081 8.8 603 598 4.48 2,901 3,055 22.87 Sales 10,578 18 Gross income 2,569 -17 Gross margin, % 24.3 EBITDA 1,563 -21 EBITDA margin, % 14.8 Operating income (EBIT) 1,198 -36 Operating margin, % 11.3 Adjusted operating income ¹⁾ 1,198 -10 Adjusted operating margin, % ¹⁾ 11.3 Net income 904 -33 of which Parent Company's shareholders' interest 883 -32 Earnings per share after dilution, SEK ²⁾ 6.60 Return on equity, % ³⁾ Operational cash flow 3,056 Free cash flow 2,955 Free cash flow per share after dilution, SEK 22.13 ¹⁾ See note 5 for additional information regarding items affecting comparability ²⁾ Average number of shares after dilution ³⁾ Return on equity is measured over a rolling 12-month period. 133,877,141 133,929,292 133,553,781 133,553,690 Orders Fourth quarter 2020 Order bookings amounted to SEK 18,106 million (8,123) in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 123 per cent mostly driven by two large orders. Follow-on contract for GlobalEye to the United Arab Emirates of USD 1,018 million and an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration for an integrated sensor and command and control system for use with ground based air defence. Several important medium-sized orders were also signed in the quarter such as an order to provide and integrate a combat system for the Bulgarian Navy's new patrol vessels in Surveillance and orders for Robot 70 and Robot 15 as well as underwater mine identification and disposal vessels in Dynamics. Aeronautics received an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration to define future capabilities of Gripen C/D. January-December 2020 Order bookings amounted to SEK 42,328 million (27,216), an increase of 56 per cent. This was due to the large orders received during the year. Bookings of medium-sized orders also grew, 22 per cent, and amounted to SEK 11,839 million (9,729). Bookings of small orders were in line with 2019 and amounted to SEK 13,267 million (13,288). In 2020, index and price changes had a positive effect on order bookings of SEK 588 million, compared to SEK 1,378 million in 2019. The order backlog at the end of the period amounted to SEK 99,816 million, compared to SEK 93,293 million at the beginning of the year. In total, 71 per cent (69) of the order backlog is attributable to markets outside Sweden. For more information on orders received, see the business area comments on pages 7, 8 and 9. Sales Fourth quarter 2020 Sales in the fourth quarter amounted to SEK 12,491 million (10,578). Adjusted sales amounted to SEK 12,326 million, see note 5. All business areas but IPS grew sales in the quarter. Support and Services increased sales with 55 per cent, in part due to GlobalEye. Dynamics also showed a strong increase of sales of 20 per cent during the fourth quarter due to a high rate of delivery in Ground Combat. The Corona virus pandemic continued to have a negative impact on the business area IPS and the civil operations within Support and Services during the quarter through lower demand and production mainly associated with the civil aviation industry. January-December 2020 Sales amounted to SEK 35,431 million (35,433). Excluding project estimate adjustments related to Covid-19 in the third quarter, sales amounted to SEK 36,762 million, corresponding to an increase of 4 per cent. Dynamics reported positive sales growth thanks to strong execution and a high level of deliveries. Also Support and Services significantly grew sales due to solid project execution and positive effects from GlobalEye. Surveillance and Kockums also grew sales compared to 2019. Sales volumes in IPS were negatively affected by the steep decline in demand from the civil aviation industry due to Covid-19. Aeronautics reported negative growth following the project estimate adjustments due to Covid-19 in the third quarter. Sales from markets outside Sweden increased to SEK 22,769 million (22,245), corresponding to 64 per cent (63) of total sales. 88 per cent (85) of sales were related to the defence market. Sales growth Per cent Full Year 2020 Full Year 2019 Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Sales per region MSEK Full Year 2020 Full Year 2019 Change, % Sweden Rest of Europe North America Latin America Asia Africa Australia, etc. 12,662 6,239 3,938 4,527 6,336 180 1,549 13,188 -4 5,677 10 3,889 1 4,314 5 6,464 -2 357 -50 1,544 0 Total 35,431 35,433 0 Income Fourth quarter 2020 The gross margin in the third quarter was 17.1 per cent (24.3) and 19.6 per cent adjusted for items affecting comparability. The lower level is mainly explained by the earlier communicated adjustments to project estimates due to Covid-19 and the downturn in the civil aviation industry. During the quarter, a cost of SEK 315 million was recognised in business area IPS related to onerous contract provisions following lower estimated rates of deliveries and production volumes in the commercial aviation programmes. Operating income amounted to SEK 766 million (1,198) with an operating margin of 6.1 per cent (11.3). In the quarter, SEK -315 million is reported as items affecting comparability related to the onerous contract provisions. See note 5. Excluding items affecting comparability, operating income amounted to SEK 1,081 million with an operating margin of 8.8 per cent. A negative impact within the civil business and higher production expenses related to delays in the supply chain were partly offset by higher sales volumes within Dynamics and volume growth from GlobalEye within Support and Services. During the quarter, amortisation of capitalised development costs related to airborne surveillance systems commenced, affecting income with SEK 94 million. January-December 2020 The gross margin in 2020 was 16.0 per cent (22.7). Adjusted for items affecting comparability the gross margin was 20.6 per cent. The decline is mainly explained by adjustments to project estimates due to Covid-19 and the downturn in the civil operations. Total depreciation, amortisation and write-downs amounted to SEK 1,518 million (1,368). Depreciation of tangible fixed assets amounted to SEK 1,169 million (1,106). Total R&D expenditures amounted to SEK 7,440 million (7,643), or about 21 per cent (22) of sales. Expenditures for internally funded investments in R&D amounted to SEK 2,450 million (2,387), of which SEK 1,353 million (1,392) has been capitalised. Capitalised expenditures are mainly attributable to the development of Gripen E/F for future exports. Amortisation and write-downs of intangible fixed assets amounted to SEK 349 million (262), of which amortisation and write-downs of capitalised development expenditures amounted to SEK 233 million (142). The increase is mainly explained by amortisation of airborne surveillance systems, MSEK 94. The share of income in associated companies and joint ventures amounted to SEK -180 million (-5). Operating income amounted to SEK 1,315 million (2,937) with an operating margin of 3.7 per cent (8.3). Excluding adjustments to project estimates and other items affecting comparability, operating income amounted to SEK 2,738 million and the operating margin to 7.4 per cent. The negative impacts from Covid-19 were partly offset volume growth, improved project and resource efficiency and lower costs. Saab has during the year not applied for short-time work allowances for employees of the business units Aerostructures and Combitech within the business area Industrial Products and Services (IPS). In accordance with the temporary rules introduced in Sweden in connection with Covid-19, Saab has received compensation for all sick leave costs in the Swedish operations during parts of the quarter. The support is paid to all Swedish employers and does not require an application. The support amounts to SEK 35 million during the year, of which SEK 0 million in the fourth quarter, and is recognised as other operating income in each business area. Financial net MSEK Full Year 2020 Full Year 2019 Financial net related to pensions Net interest items -73 -91 -70 -78 Currency gains/losses Lease liability interest Other financial items Total 110 -32 -93 -104 -77 -25 -203 -330 The financial net related to pensions is the financial cost for net pension obligations recognised in the balance sheet. See note 13 for more information regarding defined-benefit pension plans. Net interest items refer to interest on liquid assets, short-term investments and interest expenses on short- and long-term interest-bearing liabilities and interest on interest-rate swaps. Currency gains/losses recognised in the financial net are mainly related to currency hedges of the tender portfolio, which are measured at fair value through profit and loss. In 2020, the Group has been positively affected by gains on derivatives that hedge tenders in foreign currency, while the result was negative in 2019. Lease liability interest consists of the interest portion related to lease liabilities recognised in the balance sheet. Other net financial items consist of realised and unrealised results from short-term investments and derivatives as well as other currency effects, e.g. changes in exchange rates for liquid assets in currencies other than SEK. Tax Current and deferred taxes amounted to SEK -20 million (-582). The tax rate was affected by a tax-exempt income from the divestment of the joint venture Vricon. Financial position and liquidity At the end of December 2020, net debt was SEK 4,273 million, an decrease of SEK 2,796 million compared to year-end 2019, when net debt amounted to SEK 7,069 million. Change in net debt Jan-Dec 2020 MSEK Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 5,800 million (1,194). Due to invoicing and milestone payments in large projects as well as adjustment of project reserves related to Covid-19, contract assets decreased by SEK 2,334 million compared to year-end 2019, at the same time that contract liabilities decreased by SEK 490 million due to utilisation of advances. Net provisions for pensions, excluding the special employer's contribution, amounted to SEK 5,067 million as of 31 December 2020, compared to SEK 4,722 million at year-end 2019. The change had a negative effect on net debt of SEK 345 million. For further information on Saab's def-benefit pension plans, see note 13. Tangible fixed assets amounted to SEK 6,608 (6,223) million at the end of the year. Right-of-use assets recognised in the balance sheet amounted to SEK 2,516 (2,549). Net investments in 2020 amounted to SEK 2,868 million (2,769). Investments in tangible fixed assets amounted to SEK 1,269 million (1,213). Investments in intangible fixed assets amounted to SEK 1,622 million (1,588), of which SEK 1,353 million (1,392) related to capitalised R&D expenditures. Capitalised R&D in the balance sheet increased by SEK 1,119 million. The increase is mainly related to investments to develop Gripen E/F for future exports. Of the total investments in intangible fixed assets, SEK 269 million (196) related to other intangible fixed assets. The increase mainly relates to IT security. As of 31 December 2020, short-term investments and liquid assets amounted to SEK 10,377 million, an increase of SEK 2,896 million compared to year-end 2019. Capital employed increased by SEK 743 million during the year to SEK 36,709 million. The increase in capital employed is mainly related to the Gripen programmes and future deliveries within Dynamics. The return on capital employed was 4.3 per cent (9.1) and the return on equity was 5.1 per cent (10.0), both measured over a rolling 12-month period. Performance indicators for return on capital employed and return on equity have been significantly impacted by items affecting comparability during the period. To strengthen the company's financial flexibility and if needed refinance future loan maturities, Saab in the first quarter of 2020 signed a 24-month Revolving Credit Facility Agreement of SEK 4 billion. Net liquidity (+) / net debt (-), 31 Dec 2019 -7,069 Cash flow from operating activities Change in net pension obligation Net investments Sale and acquisitions of subsidiaries Sale of and investments in financial assets, associates and joint ventures Conversion of loan receivable to associated company Write-down of loan receivable to associated company Repurchase of shares Dividend to and transactions with non-controlling interest Additional lease liabilites Currency impact and unrealised results from financial investments 5,800 -345 -2,868 165 1,093 -197 -59 -242 -97 -479 25 Net liquidity (+) / net debt (-), 31 Dec 2020 ¹⁾ -4,273 ¹⁾ Net liquidity (+) / net debt (-) excluding net provisions for pensions, lease liabilities and interest-bearing receivables, 31 Dec 2020 2,918 Key indicators of financial position and liquidity MSEK 31 Dec 2020 31 Dec 2019 Change Net liquidity / debt ²⁾ -4,273 -7,069 2,796 Intangible fixed assets 11,520 10,465 1,055 Goodwill 5,141 5,355 -214 Capitalised development costs 5,699 4,580 1,119 Other intangible fixed assets 680 530 150 Tangible fixed assets, etc ³⁾ 6,984 6,591 393 Right of use assets ⁴⁾ 2,516 2,549 -33 Inventories 10,252 10,475 -223 Accounts receivable 4,062 5,198 -1,136 Contract assets 9,900 12,234 -2,334 Contract liabilities 8,409 8,899 -490 Equity/assets ratio, % 35.7 34.8 - Return on equity, % 5.1 10.0 - Equity per share, SEK ¹⁾ 162.32 154.48 - 1) Number of shares excluding treasury shares 132,247,073 132,926,363 -679,290 2) The Group's net liquidity/debt refers to liquid assets, short-term investments and interest-bearing receivables less interest-bearing liabilities and provisions for pensions excluding provisions for special employers' contribution attributable to pensions. For a detailed break-down of interest-bearing receivables and interest-bearing liabilities, see note 8. 3) Including tangible fixed assets and biological assets.

