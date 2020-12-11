SAAB : Taking a Closer look at Gripen's EW and Weapons System

Category and tags Gripen blog

Gripen E also features 10 hardpoints or weapon stations that carry a range of air-to-air, air-to-ground, and anti-ship weapons. Its open architecture system allows the aircraft to be upgraded with new weapons, features, and capabilities seamlessly.



Gripen E is one of the fighters competing for Canada's Future Fighter Capability Project to replace the current CF-188 Hornet Fleet. The Saab proposal that is under evaluation presently is a comprehensive fighter package complete with a technology transfer program. There is also a proposed Gripen for Canada Team consisting of IMP Aerospace & Defence, CAE, Peraton Canada and GE Aviation, which aims to create high quality jobs and technology to boost the country's defense sector.

