SAAB : Taking a Closer look at Gripen's EW and Weapons System

Gripen E also features 10 hardpoints or weapon stations that carry a range of air-to-air, air-to-ground, and anti-ship weapons. Its open architecture system allows the aircraft to be upgraded with new weapons, features, and capabilities seamlessly.
Gripen E is one of the fighters competing for Canada's Future Fighter Capability Project to replace the current CF-188 Hornet Fleet. The Saab proposal that is under evaluation presently is a comprehensive fighter package complete with a technology transfer program. There is also a proposed Gripen for Canada Team consisting of IMP Aerospace & Defence, CAE, Peraton Canada and GE Aviation, which aims to create high quality jobs and technology to boost the country's defense sector.
Saab AB published this content on 11 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2020 14:18:01 UTC