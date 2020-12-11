Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  SAAB AB    SAAB B   SE0000112385

SAAB AB

(SAAB B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 12/11 09:33:08 am
235.05 SEK   -0.74%
09:19aSAAB : Taking a Closer look at Gripen's EW and Weapons System
PU
06:09aSAAB : continues being a leader in sustainability
PU
05:17aSAAB : A Cost-Effective Package to Croatia
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SAAB : Taking a Closer look at Gripen's EW and Weapons System

12/11/2020 | 09:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Category and tags

Gripen E also features 10 hardpoints or weapon stations that carry a range of air-to-air, air-to-ground, and anti-ship weapons. Its open architecture system allows the aircraft to be upgraded with new weapons, features, and capabilities seamlessly.

Gripen E is one of the fighters competing for Canada's Future Fighter Capability Project to replace the current CF-188 Hornet Fleet. The Saab proposal that is under evaluation presently is a comprehensive fighter package complete with a technology transfer program. There is also a proposed Gripen for Canada Team consisting of IMP Aerospace & Defence, CAE, Peraton Canada and GE Aviation, which aims to create high quality jobs and technology to boost the country's defense sector.

5A7360E4-CE78-4CA6-8E27-0AB6CF888C1CCreated with sketchtool.

Disclaimer

Saab AB published this content on 11 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2020 14:18:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about SAAB AB
09:19aSAAB : Taking a Closer look at Gripen's EW and Weapons System
PU
06:09aSAAB : continues being a leader in sustainability
PU
05:17aSAAB : A Cost-Effective Package to Croatia
PU
12/09SAAB : Expects a Boost in Gripen E/F and GlobalEye Sales
PU
12/09SAAB : receives order for an integrated ground based air defence solution for Sw..
AQ
12/08SAAB : Why Gripen is the Choice of the Brazilian Air Force
PU
12/08SAAB : to equip Bulgarian Navy's new patrol vessels
PU
11/29CREDIT SUISSE : Swiss looks set to dismiss ban on funding of weapons makers
RE
11/25SAAB : The perfect blend of technical and operational excellence
PU
11/24SAAB : Irish National Police selects Saab's SAFE Command & Control Solution
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 34 053 M 4 023 M 4 023 M
Net income 2020 1 286 M 152 M 152 M
Net Debt 2020 4 494 M 531 M 531 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,3x
Yield 2020 1,86%
Capitalization 31 294 M 3 704 M 3 697 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 17 842
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart SAAB AB
Duration : Period :
SAAB AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAAB AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 297,50 SEK
Last Close Price 236,80 SEK
Spread / Highest target 98,5%
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Micael Johansson President & Chief Executive Officer
Marcus Wallenberg Chairman
Christian Carl Peter Luiga Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Petter Bedoire Chief Technology Officer
Sten Erik Jakobsson Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAAB AB-24.54%3 704
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-17.38%110 081
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-7.20%99 432
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-11.70%49 753
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-14.73%43 053
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.24%39 396
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ