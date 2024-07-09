By Dominic Chopping
STOCKHOLM--Saab received a 1.3 billion Swedish kronor ($122.8 million) order for its mobile short range air defense system from the Lithuanian ministry of defense.
The Swedish defense company said Tuesday that it will integrate the system into joint light tactical vehicles manufactured by U.S. company Oshkosh before delivery to the customer. Deliveries will take place between 2025 and 2027.
