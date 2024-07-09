Saab AB is a Sweden-based company offering products and services ranging from military defense to civil security. The Companyâs operations are divided into six business areas. The Aeronautics includes the development of civil and military aviation technology, including the Gripen and Unmanned Aerial Systems. The Dynamics comprises a product portfolio of weapon systems, such as support weapons, missiles, Remotely Operated Vehicles and signature management systems. The Electronic Defense Systems provides airbone, land-based and naval systems and radar, signals intelligence and self-protection. The Security and Defense Solutions provides the military and civil security market with, among others, computerized command, control, communications and intelligence systems. The Support and Services offers service and support to the Saabâs clients. Among others, the Company operates through Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems AB and Nordic Defence Industries, a producer of mine disposal charge systems.