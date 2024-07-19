Saab interim report January - June 2024
Strong order intake and continuous focus on capacity increases
Micael Johansson, President and CEO Christian Luiga, CFO and Deputy CEO Merton Kaplan, Head of IR
HighlightsQ2 2024
- Capturing market share and strengthening Saab's position
- Strong long-term demand fundamentals, supported by the NATO alliance
- Ukraine continues to drive growth
- Focus on important deliveries and ongoing capacity build-up
- Continuous R&D efforts in core technology areas
Key figures Q2 2024
Strong order intake with several large contracts
EBIT margin improvement to 8.8% (8.5)
Order intake, BSEK
39.6
176% increase y-o-y
EBIT, BSEK
1.3
25% EBIT growth
Double-digit
Sales, BSEK
growth in all
15.2
business areas
21% organic growth
Negative due to Operational cash flow, BSEK
timing of large
customer-2.3 payments
(Q2 23: -1.5 BSEK)
Order intake Q2 2024
Total orders
International orders
Order backlog
Q2 2024
H1 2024
39.6
58.1
SEK billion
SEK billion
(14.3)
(31.3)
32.4
46.2
SEK billion
SEK billion
(7.1)
(21.0)
183
SEK billion
(35% increase y-o-y)
Key orders
- Major Carl-Gustaf contract with Poland
- Large defence equipment order to Western country
- Contract for 3rd GlobalEye aircraft to Sweden
- Next generation CB90 combat boats to Sweden
- Several orders in the naval domain
Building backlog for future growth
Order, Sales and Book-to-bill,SEK billion
Sales
Orders
Sales growth
Book-to-bill
120
1.8
100
80
1.5
1.5
22%
60
1.1
23%
40
20
7%*
5%
0
2021
2022
2023
2024 R12
*adjusted for items affecting comparability
40%
35%
30%
25%
20%
15%
10%
5%
0%
Order backlog, SEK billion
Sweden International*
200
+88%
150
128 bn
100
67 bn
50
55 bn
30 bn
0
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2021
2022
2023
2024
*Including orders from undisclosed Western countries
➜ Strengthened order intake, with an improved book-to-bill but
➜ Significant backlog growth since 2021
also increase in sales growth
➜ European markets growing in importance, without
➜ Backlog supports future growth and puts focus on capacity
compromising on Sweden as an important home market
➜ Book-to-bill now at 1.8x R12M (1.5x in 2023) with a sales
➜ Main increase in backlog from Dynamics and Surveillance
growth above 20%
Business Area
Aeronautics
- Continued good pace in programme execution contributing to sales growth
- Improved profitability supported by the higher volumes and slight recovery in the civil business
- EBIT still impacted by T-7 production under-absorption
- Interest for Gripen fighter system from several countries
Order intake Q2
Order backlog
2.2
46.5
BSEK
BSEK
Sales, SEK million
6,000
5,000
q/q +10%
4,000
3,726
3,397
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024
EBIT and EBIT margin, SEK million and %
400
q/q +37%
8%
6.9%
300
5.5%
6%
200
4%
100
2%
0
0%
Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024
Business Area
Dynamics
- Significant customer interest, record-high order intake in the quarter, strengthening backlog with 84% y/y
- Strong sales growth driven primarily by Missile Systems and Training & Simulation
- Scale from high volumes resulted in improved EBIT and margin uplift in the quarter
- Continuous capacity expansion
Order intake Q2
Order backlog
27.0
69.8
BSEK
BSEK
Sales, SEK million
5,000
q/q +37%
4,000
3,312
3,000
2,417
2,000
1,000
0
Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024
EBIT and EBIT margin, SEK million and %
800
q/q +68%
17.9%
20%
600
14.6%
16%
12%
400
8%
200
4%
0
0%
Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024
Business Area
Surveillance
- Strong order intake with continued high market interest for the portfolio
- Sales growth in Q2 driven by high activity level in several business units
- Margins impacted by unfavourable mix from a few legacy contracts and costs related to the high recruitment level
- Second Saab 340 AEW aircraft delivered to Poland in June
Order intake Q2
Order backlog
7.4
49.1
BSEK
BSEK
Sales, SEK million
8,000
q/q +14%
6,000
5,406
4,739
4,000
2,000
0
Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024
EBIT and EBIT margin, SEK million and %
1000
q/q -8%
14%
800
12%
9.5%
10%
600
7.7%
8%
400
6%
4%
200
2%
0
0%
Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024
Business Area
Kockums
- Growing interest for Saab's surface ship solutions and for Combat Boat 90
- Strong sales reflected high activity in all units including high material flow in projects
- EBIT improvement from the strong volumes and a continued favourable mix
- Launch of submarine HMS Södermanland after extensive overhaul
Order intake Q2
Order backlog
2.5
16.8
BSEK
BSEK
Sales, SEK million
3,000
q/q +53%
2,197
2,000
1,433
1,000
0
Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024
EBIT and EBIT margin, SEK million and %
300
q/q +108%
12%
10%
200
8.0%
8%
5.9%
6%
100
4%
2%
0
0%
Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024
