Saab interim report January - June 2024

Strong order intake and continuous focus on capacity increases

Micael Johansson, President and CEO Christian Luiga, CFO and Deputy CEO Merton Kaplan, Head of IR

HighlightsQ2 2024

  • Capturing market share and strengthening Saab's position
  • Strong long-term demand fundamentals, supported by the NATO alliance
  • Ukraine continues to drive growth
  • Focus on important deliveries and ongoing capacity build-up
  • Continuous R&D efforts in core technology areas

Key figures Q2 2024

Strong order intake with several large contracts

EBIT margin improvement to 8.8% (8.5)

Order intake, BSEK

39.6

176% increase y-o-y

EBIT, BSEK

1.3

25% EBIT growth

Double-digit

Sales, BSEK

growth in all

15.2

business areas

21% organic growth

Negative due to Operational cash flow, BSEK

timing of large

customer-2.3 payments

(Q2 23: -1.5 BSEK)

Order intake Q2 2024

Total orders

International orders

Order backlog

Q2 2024

H1 2024

39.6

58.1

SEK billion

SEK billion

(14.3)

(31.3)

32.4

46.2

SEK billion

SEK billion

(7.1)

(21.0)

183

SEK billion

(35% increase y-o-y)

Key orders

  • Major Carl-Gustaf contract with Poland
  • Large defence equipment order to Western country
  • Contract for 3rd GlobalEye aircraft to Sweden
  • Next generation CB90 combat boats to Sweden
  • Several orders in the naval domain

Building backlog for future growth

Order, Sales and Book-to-bill,SEK billion

Sales

Orders

Sales growth

Book-to-bill

120

1.8

100

80

1.5

1.5

22%

60

1.1

23%

40

20

7%*

5%

0

2021

2022

2023

2024 R12

*adjusted for items affecting comparability

40%

35%

30%

25%

20%

15%

10%

5%

0%

Order backlog, SEK billion

Sweden International*

200

+88%

150

128 bn

100

67 bn

50

55 bn

30 bn

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2021

2022

2023

2024

*Including orders from undisclosed Western countries

Strengthened order intake, with an improved book-to-bill but

Significant backlog growth since 2021

also increase in sales growth

European markets growing in importance, without

Backlog supports future growth and puts focus on capacity

compromising on Sweden as an important home market

Book-to-bill now at 1.8x R12M (1.5x in 2023) with a sales

Main increase in backlog from Dynamics and Surveillance

growth above 20%

Business Area

Aeronautics

  • Continued good pace in programme execution contributing to sales growth
  • Improved profitability supported by the higher volumes and slight recovery in the civil business
  • EBIT still impacted by T-7 production under-absorption
  • Interest for Gripen fighter system from several countries

Order intake Q2

Order backlog

2.2

46.5

BSEK

BSEK

Sales, SEK million

6,000

5,000

q/q +10%

4,000

3,726

3,397

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024

EBIT and EBIT margin, SEK million and %

400

q/q +37%

8%

6.9%

300

5.5%

6%

200

4%

100

2%

0

0%

Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024

Business Area

Dynamics

  • Significant customer interest, record-high order intake in the quarter, strengthening backlog with 84% y/y
  • Strong sales growth driven primarily by Missile Systems and Training & Simulation
  • Scale from high volumes resulted in improved EBIT and margin uplift in the quarter
  • Continuous capacity expansion

Order intake Q2

Order backlog

27.0

69.8

BSEK

BSEK

Sales, SEK million

5,000

q/q +37%

4,000

3,312

3,000

2,417

2,000

1,000

0

Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024

EBIT and EBIT margin, SEK million and %

800

q/q +68%

17.9%

20%

600

14.6%

16%

12%

400

8%

200

4%

0

0%

Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024

Business Area

Surveillance

  • Strong order intake with continued high market interest for the portfolio
  • Sales growth in Q2 driven by high activity level in several business units
  • Margins impacted by unfavourable mix from a few legacy contracts and costs related to the high recruitment level
  • Second Saab 340 AEW aircraft delivered to Poland in June

Order intake Q2

Order backlog

7.4

49.1

BSEK

BSEK

Sales, SEK million

8,000

q/q +14%

6,000

5,406

4,739

4,000

2,000

0

Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024

EBIT and EBIT margin, SEK million and %

1000

q/q -8%

14%

800

12%

9.5%

10%

600

7.7%

8%

400

6%

4%

200

2%

0

0%

Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024

Business Area

Kockums

  • Growing interest for Saab's surface ship solutions and for Combat Boat 90
  • Strong sales reflected high activity in all units including high material flow in projects
  • EBIT improvement from the strong volumes and a continued favourable mix
  • Launch of submarine HMS Södermanland after extensive overhaul

Order intake Q2

Order backlog

2.5

16.8

BSEK

BSEK

Sales, SEK million

3,000

q/q +53%

2,197

2,000

1,433

1,000

0

Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024

EBIT and EBIT margin, SEK million and %

300

q/q +108%

12%

10%

200

8.0%

8%

5.9%

6%

100

4%

2%

0

0%

Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024

