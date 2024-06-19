Saab's emission reduction targets for 2050 have been approved

Saab, as the first major defence company, has received approval for its 2050 targets for greenhouse gas emission reductions by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

"I am proud that we have had our long-term emission reduction targets approved by the SBTi. This entails hard work which will require continuous focus and effort over a long time," says Viktor Wallström, Saab's head of Group Communication and Sustainability.

Saab joined the UN's Race to Zero initiative to combat climate change and setting science-based targets in line with the Paris Agreement in 2021.

More about Saab's climate targets: www.saab.com/climate-impact

The SBTi drives ambitious climate action in the private sector by enabling organisations to set science-based emissions reduction targets.

