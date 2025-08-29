Saab has signed a contract with the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration (FMV) for an underwater vehicle. The order is worth 60m SEK.



The aim of the project is to develop a concept for a larger unmanned underwater vehicle (LUUV). Saab is the prime contractor for the LUUV and will be responsible for the design, construction, and testing of the vehicle.



The first sea trials are planned for summer 2026.



It is important to monitor and map seabed infrastructure, as well as to detect and deter threats below the surface.



The LUUV will serve as a decision support tool for operators and will not be designed to carry weapons in the initial phase.



The project enables the creation of innovative solutions that can bring significant advances in underwater technology and fit well with Saab's ongoing development work in the field of autonomy, Saab said.