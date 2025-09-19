The MANGROVE consortium, led by Saab, has been selected by NATO to lead the Allied Underwater Battlefield Mission Network (AUWB-MN) project.



The mission network will facilitate the rapid and secure exchange of information and integration between domains, supporting joint operations between all branches of the military.



The consortium is sponsored by twelve different countries led by the UK, as well as Sweden, the US, Australia, Spain, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Canada, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Norway.



Over the next 12 months, all the expertise and collaboration of the MANGROVE consortium will be devoted to the successful establishment of a mission network for NATO operations in the underwater combat space. As all aspects of the underwater domain become increasingly strategic, this will be a vital contribution to our collective maritime security and defense, Saab said.



The AUWB-MN project is an important step in modernizing our combat capabilities and the ability of NATO Allies to operate effectively together in the underwater domain of the future, NATO said.