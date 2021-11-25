Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Saab AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAAB B   SE0000112385

SAAB AB (PUBL)

(SAAB B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canada tells Boeing its bid for C$19 bln fighter jet contract falls short - source

11/25/2021 | 03:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is pictured at the LABACE fair in Sao Paulo

OTTAWA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - In a surprise move, Canada has told Boeing Co that its contender for a multi-billion dollar fighter jet contract does not meet the required standard, a defense source said on Thursday.

This means only Lockheed Martin Corp and Sweden's Saab AB are left in the race to supply 88 jets. Ottawa says it intends to make a decision next year on a contract that could be worth up to C$19 billion ($15 billion).

Boeing had entered its F-18 Super Hornet in the race. The Canadian Press was the first the report the news.

Defense analysts had been certain Ottawa would exclude Saab's Gripen plane. Unlike Canada, Sweden is neither a member of NATO or NORAD, the North American defense organization.

Canada is a member of the consortium that developed Lockheed Martin's F-35 jet, which defense sources say is the preferred choice of the Canadian air force.

Lockheed Martin declined to comment, while no one at Saab was available for comment. Boeing spokesman Paul Lewis said by email that the company would reserve comment pending official notification from Ottawa.

($1 = 1.2649 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2021
All news about SAAB AB (PUBL)
03:54pCanada tells Boeing its bid for C$19 bln fighter jet contract falls short - source
RE
11/24SAAB : Gripen E Entering Serial Delivery Phase for Brazilian and Swedish Air Forces﻿..
PU
11/23SAAB : launches a new mobile high-mast solution for the Giraffe 4A radar﻿
PU
11/15SAAB : Signs Contract for new Underwater Robot to Ocean Infinity﻿
PU
11/09Changes in Saab's Group Management﻿
PU
11/08Federal Aviation Administration Issued Operational Viability Decision on Saab Remote To..
PU
11/08Saab at Dubai Airshow 2021﻿
PU
10/26TactiCall Voice Communication System becomes an integrated part of Saab's Remote Tower ..
PU
10/26SAAB : enter Memorandum of Understanding to Develop the Next Generation of Maritime Commun..
PU
10/22Saab AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAAB AB (PUBL)
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 39 004 M 4 297 M 4 297 M
Net income 2021 1 999 M 220 M 220 M
Net Debt 2021 2 972 M 327 M 327 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
Yield 2021 2,10%
Capitalization 32 695 M 3 609 M 3 602 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 18 026
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart SAAB AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Saab AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAAB AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 245,30 SEK
Average target price 317,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Micael Johansson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian Carl Peter Luiga Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Marcus Wallenberg Chairman
Petter Bedoire Chief Technology Officer
Sten Erik Jakobsson Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAAB AB (PUBL)2.42%3 543
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION21.93%130 713
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-3.21%94 755
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION18.59%57 291
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION34.59%55 396
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.15.72%42 922