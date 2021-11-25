Canada tells Boeing its bid for C$19 bln fighter jet contract falls short - source

OTTAWA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - In a surprise move, Canada has
told Boeing Co that its contender for a multi-billion
dollar fighter jet contract does not meet the required standard,
a defense source said on Thursday.
This means only Lockheed Martin Corp and Sweden's
Saab AB are left in the race to supply 88 jets.
Ottawa says it intends to make a decision next year on a
contract that could be worth up to C$19 billion ($15 billion).
Boeing had entered its F-18 Super Hornet in the race. The
Canadian Press was the first the report the news.
Defense analysts had been certain Ottawa would exclude
Saab's Gripen plane. Unlike Canada, Sweden is neither a member
of NATO or NORAD, the North American defense organization.
Canada is a member of the consortium that developed Lockheed
Martin's F-35 jet, which defense sources say is the preferred
choice of the Canadian air force.
Lockheed Martin declined to comment, while no one at Saab
was available for comment. Boeing spokesman Paul Lewis said by
email that the company would reserve comment pending official
notification from Ottawa.
($1 = 1.2649 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
Daniel Wallis)