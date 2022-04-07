Log in
Saab : Digital Tower Achieves Significant Approval from UK Military Regulator﻿

04/07/2022 | 05:16am EDT
7 April 2022 CUE 22-021 E

Saab's Digital Tower Achieves Significant Approval from UK Military Regulator

Saab has achieved a regulatory approval required to supply the United Kingdom's Armed Forces with Digital Tower technology.

Saab has been successfully accredited under the Air Traffic Management (ATM) Equipment Approved Organisation Scheme (AAOS) by the UK Military Aviation Authority and is approved to develop, provide, install and maintain ATM equipment for customers in the UK Ministry of Defence under Regulatory Article 1027.(https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/list-of-maa-approved-organisations)This is an important step required to be able to deliver ATM equipment to the UK Armed Forces.

The AAOS approval was achieved following a year-long effort of working alongside the UK's Military Aviation Authority (MAA). It is noteworthy as being the first AAOS ever issued for a delivery organisation for military Digital Tower ATM equipment, a unique achievement for Saab.

"This is an important step for us to support the UK MOD with the expansion of digital towers and we are proud to have the only accredited solution that complies with their regulations." says Per Ahl, CEO of Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions.

The MAA, established in April 2010, is one of the world's premier defence aviation safety bodies, recognised globally for its high standards and risk- based safety focus. This approval further strengthens Saab's UK credentials, building on the Civil Aviation Authority's approval gained in 2018.

Other Saab Digital Air Traffic Solution approvals include certification to provide Air Traffic Services and MET-observation services according to EU-regulation (EU) 2017/373, providing digital ATC as a service at four

NEWS FROM SAAB

Swedish airports. Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions also holds ISO certification 9001, 14001 and 27001.

For further information, please contact:

Saab Press Centre, +46 (0)734 180 018 presscentre@saabgroup.com

Nicolas Clark, Head of Saab UK Corporate Affairs Mobile: +44 (0)7856 001 858 nicolas.clark@saabgroup.com

www.saab.com

Twitter: @Saab Facebook: @saab LinkedIn: Saab Instagram: Saab

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 18,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions (SDATS) is a subsidiary within Saab. By combining operational experience and world-class technical solutions, Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions can manage the entire process from planning and implementation to the administration of air traffic control services.

Disclaimer

Saab AB published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 09:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
