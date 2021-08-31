Log in
Saab : Digital Towers Selected for Belgium﻿

08/31/2021 | 03:42am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

31 August 2021

CU 21-037 E

Saab's Digital Towers Selected for Belgium

Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions (SDATS) has been selected for a long- term framework agreement by skeyes, the Air Traffic Control organisation of Belgium, for their Digital Tower programme.

The agreement calls for a phased introduction of Digital Towers for up to six airports and three centres in Belgium. The framework agreement has a fixed part and a conditional part for a total value of just over 48 million Euro, spread over 18 years. The first phase will cover the airports of Liege and Charleroi and a centre in Namur. Delivery to skeyes will start in 2022, with initial operations to be started in 2024. Aviation is an integrated part of the infrastructure in Belgium, and the Digital Tower programme is a forward looking and innovative way of providing a sustainable service for many years to come, as well as a potential role model for Europe.

"We are proud to be trusted by skeyes to deliver SDATS's Digital Towers and centres for their future air traffic control infrastructure. This agreement will include larger, more complex airports combined with a countrywide implementation. With our Digital Towers, Belgium's airports and skeyes will possess new, world-class capabilities. We see skeyes as a long-term partner to further enhance our solution in the coming decade," says Per Ahl, CEO of Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions.

"Innovation is key at skeyes. We continually invest in improved working methods and state of art technology to maintain our high standards in air navigation services and keep air traffic at Belgian airports and in the Belgian airspace safe. This way we prepare our future role in a changing and competitive international environment. Single European Sky, unmanned air traffic and liberalisation of air navigation services are but a few challenges that lie ahead. Also in our sector, technology is one of the important drivers for change. Digital towers is a major development in air traffic navigation which skeyes fully embraces. In SDATS we have found a solid partner to deploy our digital tower project, starting at Namur for the airports of Liege and Charleroi," says Johan Decuyper, CEO of skeyes.

SDATS's digital air traffic control solution is a breakthrough in air traffic control and was introduced during 2015 in Sweden, and has been followed up by others including at Cranfield, London City Airport, in Stockholm with a new Digital Tower centre, and later in 2022 by a Digital Tower centre at Schiphol.

Saab AB (publ)

Postal address

Telephone

Telefax

Registered office

VAT No

SE-581 88 Linköping

+46 (0)13 18 00 00

+46 (0)13 18 72 00

Linköping

SE556036079301

Sweden

Registered No

Internet address

556036-0793

www.saab.com

skeyes is a leading and an innovating Air Navigation Service Provider. Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions AB was formed 2016 as a joint venture between Saab and the Swedish Air Navigation Service Provider (LFV). By combining LFV's unique operational experience with Saab's world-class technical solutions, Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions can manage the entire process from planning and implementation to the administration of air traffic control services. As a provider of both the technology and air traffic control services, the company offers new and sophisticated digital services to airports in Sweden and abroad.

For further information, please contact:

Saab Press Centre,

+46 (0)734 180 018, presscentre@saabgroup.com

www.saab.com

Twitter: @Saab

Facebook: @saabtechnologies

LinkedIn: Saab

Instagram: Saab

Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers' changing needs.

Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions (SDATS) is a joint venture between Saab and the Swedish Civil Aviation Administration (LFV). By combining LFV's unique operational experience with Saab's world-class technical solutions, Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions can manage the entire process from planning and implementation to the administration of air traffic control services.

Saab AB (publ)

Postal address

Telephone

Telefax

Registered office

VAT No

SE-581 88 Linköping

+46 (0)13 18 00 00

+46 (0)13 18 72 00

Linköping

SE556036079301

Sweden

Registered No

Internet address

556036-0793

www.saab.com

Disclaimer

Saab AB published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 07:41:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
