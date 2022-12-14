Advanced search
    SAAB B   SE0000112385

SAAB AB (PUBL)

(SAAB B)
14 December 2022
402.25 SEK   +1.89%
03:22aSwedish Defense Group Saab's Climate Gaols Validated By Science Based Targets Initiative
MT
02:46aSaab : First Major Defence Company to Have Science-Based Emission Reduction Targets Approved﻿
PU
12/12The market is still looking for an inflection point
MS
Saab : First Major Defence Company to Have Science-Based Emission Reduction Targets Approved﻿

12/14/2022
PRESS RELEASE

14 December 2022

CU 22:050 E

Saab the First Major Defence Company to Have Science-Based Emission Reduction Targets Approved

Saab is proud to be the first major defence and security company to have science-based carbon emission reduction targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative.

Saab committed in September 2021 to the UN's Race to Zero initiative to combat climate change and to setting science-based targets in line with the Paris Agreement. Since committing to Race to Zero, Saab has gathered internal stakeholders and functions to identify targets for 2030, which have now been approved.

"We are proud to be the first major defence and security company to have our science-based targets approved. By setting targets that increase our level of ambition towards net zero emissions, Saab is taking part in global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and ensure our long-term competiveness. This is an important milestone on our sustainability journey and now the real work begins," says Saab's President and CEO Micael Johansson.

Facts about Saab's science-based targets

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) drives ambitious climate action in the private sector by enabling organisations to set science-based emissions reduction targets. The SBTi is a partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Saab's approved goals include:

  • A 42 % reduction of Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions for applicable categories by 2030 (base year 2020)
  • A 25 % reduction in Scope 3 emissions for applicable categories by 2030 (base year 2020)
  • A SBTi engagement target of 50 % in Scope 3 for Saab's supply chain by 2027 (base year 2022)

Scope 1 and 2 emissions include sources of emissions such as flight testing and services, heating and cooling of premises plus electricity usage. Scope 3 emissions

include business travel, transportation of goods, supply chain and the use of Saab products by customers.

Saab will continue its work to reach the newly approved targets and will now begin to identify long-term net zero targets for 2050.

For further information, please contact:

Saab Press Centre,

+46 (0)734 180 018, presscentre@saabgroup.com

www.saab.com

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 18,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

Disclaimer

Saab AB published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 07:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
