Saab : First Major Defence Company to Have Science-Based Emission Reduction Targets Approved﻿

14 December 2022

Saab the First Major Defence Company to Have Science-Based Emission Reduction Targets Approved

Saab is proud to be the first major defence and security company to have science-based carbon emission reduction targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative.

Saab committed in September 2021 to the UN's Race to Zero initiative to combat climate change and to setting science-based targets in line with the Paris Agreement. Since committing to Race to Zero, Saab has gathered internal stakeholders and functions to identify targets for 2030, which have now been approved.

"We are proud to be the first major defence and security company to have our science-based targets approved. By setting targets that increase our level of ambition towards net zero emissions, Saab is taking part in global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and ensure our long-term competiveness. This is an important milestone on our sustainability journey and now the real work begins," says Saab's President and CEO Micael Johansson.

Facts about Saab's science-based targets

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) drives ambitious climate action in the private sector by enabling organisations to set science-based emissions reduction targets. The SBTi is a partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Saab's approved goals include:

A 42 % reduction of Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions for applicable categories by 2030 (base year 2020)

A 25 % reduction in Scope 3 emissions for applicable categories by 2030 (base year 2020)

A SBTi engagement target of 50 % in Scope 3 for Saab's supply chain by 2027 (base year 2022)

Scope 1 and 2 emissions include sources of emissions such as flight testing and services, heating and cooling of premises plus electricity usage. Scope 3 emissions

