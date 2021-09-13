Log in
Saab : Giraffe Radar and C2 Proven at Multinational Air Power Exercise﻿

09/13/2021 | 06:12am EDT
NEWS FROM SAAB

13 September 2021

CUE 21-048

Saab Giraffe Radar and C2 Proven at Multinational Air Power Exercise

Saab's Giraffe 1X radar and a Command and Control (C2) system successfully participated in the multinational Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021 (ACE 21) from June 7 to 18. They were operating alongside more than 70 military aircraft from eight different countries, which gathered in Norway, Finland and Sweden to develop air combat tactics, techniques and procedures.

Giraffe 1X together with a packaged, scalable C2 system was used to securely plan, monitor and evaluate flights, as well as participating in the exercise as a whole. ACE 21 was an opportunity to test both systems in conditions close to a real air defence operational environment, both with and against the participating aircraft. Giraffe 1X's advanced detection capabilities were proven against the many participating aircraft, while its ability to rapidly redeploy across many kilometres demonstrated how survivability is maximised. Representatives from the Swedish Armed Forces had the opportunity to gain operational exposure to the two systems during ACE 21.

"Our systems are designed to overcome tough challenges and this was proven during ACE21. The exercise was complex and put both Giraffe 1X and the Command and Control system in an advanced tactical and operating environment. We were pleased to receive positive feedback on how capably the systems performed," says Fredrik Sämfors, Programme manager Surface Radar Solutions, Saab.

Giraffe 1X will be on display at the DSEI exhibition, London from the 14-17 September and will be located at the East outdoor display area atop a Supacat Jackal vehicle. DSEI visitors will be able to see a live demonstration of its capabilities and learn more about it and Saab's C2 solutions.

NEWS FROM SAAB

Giraffe 1X is a small, lightweight, high performing, multi-mission, 3D radar that enables unique flexibility and redundancy in GBAD solutions, and provides commanders with engagement quality target data, drone detection and Counter- Artillery, Rocket and Mortar (C-RAM) sense and warn within a single solution.

For further information, please contact:

Saab Press Centre,

+46 (0)734 180 018 presscentre@saabgroup.com

www.saab.com

Twitter: @Saab

Facebook: @saabtechnologies

LinkedIn: Saab

Instagram: Saab

Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers' changing needs.

Disclaimer

Saab AB published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 10:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
