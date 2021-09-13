NEWS FROM SAAB

13 September 2021

CUE 21-048

Saab Giraffe Radar and C2 Proven at Multinational Air Power Exercise

Saab's Giraffe 1X radar and a Command and Control (C2) system successfully participated in the multinational Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021 (ACE 21) from June 7 to 18. They were operating alongside more than 70 military aircraft from eight different countries, which gathered in Norway, Finland and Sweden to develop air combat tactics, techniques and procedures.

Giraffe 1X together with a packaged, scalable C2 system was used to securely plan, monitor and evaluate flights, as well as participating in the exercise as a whole. ACE 21 was an opportunity to test both systems in conditions close to a real air defence operational environment, both with and against the participating aircraft. Giraffe 1X's advanced detection capabilities were proven against the many participating aircraft, while its ability to rapidly redeploy across many kilometres demonstrated how survivability is maximised. Representatives from the Swedish Armed Forces had the opportunity to gain operational exposure to the two systems during ACE 21.

"Our systems are designed to overcome tough challenges and this was proven during ACE21. The exercise was complex and put both Giraffe 1X and the Command and Control system in an advanced tactical and operating environment. We were pleased to receive positive feedback on how capably the systems performed," says Fredrik Sämfors, Programme manager Surface Radar Solutions, Saab.

Giraffe 1X will be on display at the DSEI exhibition, London from the 14-17 September and will be located at the East outdoor display area atop a Supacat Jackal vehicle. DSEI visitors will be able to see a live demonstration of its capabilities and learn more about it and Saab's C2 solutions.