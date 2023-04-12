Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Saab AB (publ)
  News
  7. Summary
    SAAB B   SE0000112385

SAAB AB (PUBL)

(SAAB B)
  Report
2023-04-12
645.60 SEK   +0.97%
Saab : Invitation to Saab's Interim Report Q1 2023 Presentation﻿

04/12/2023 | 03:10am EDT
IN 5000356-423 Issue 1 06.11 Word

PRESS RELEASE

Page

1 (1)

Date

Reference

12 April 2023

CU 23:016 E

Invitation to Saab's Interim Report Q1 2023 Presentation

Saab's CEO and President Micael Johansson and CFO and deputy CEO Christian Luiga will present Saab's interim report for January-March 2023.

Date: Wednesday 26 April at 10:00 a.m. (CET).

The report is published at 07.30 a.m. (CET) the same day at http://www.saab.com.

You are welcome to watch the live webcast or dial in to the conference call. It is possible to submit questions over the conference call and from the webcast page.

Live webcast: https://www.saab.com/investors/webcast/q1-2023

Conference call: Please dial in using one of the numbers below.

Sweden:

+46

(0)

8 5051 0031

United Kingdom:

+44

(0)

207 107 06 13

United States:

+1 (1) 631 570 56 13

The interim report, the presentation material and the webcast will be available on http://www.saab.com/investors.

For further information, please contact:

Merton Kaplan, Head of Investor Relations

Saab Press Centre,

+46 (0)734 182 071

+46 (0)734 180 018

merton.kaplan@saabgroup.com

presscentre@saabgroup.com

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 19,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

Saab AB (publ)

Postal address

Telephone

Website

Registered office

VAT No

SE-581 88 Linköping

+46 (0)13 18 00 00

www.saab.com

Linköping

SE556036079301

Sweden

Registered No

556036-0793

Disclaimer

Saab AB published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 07:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 48 271 M 4 618 M 4 618 M
Net income 2023 2 824 M 270 M 270 M
Net cash 2023 3 840 M 367 M 367 M
P/E ratio 2023 30,5x
Yield 2023 1,00%
Capitalization 84 713 M 8 104 M 8 104 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,68x
EV / Sales 2024 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 18 752
Free-Float 62,7%
