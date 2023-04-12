Saab : Invitation to Saab's Interim Report Q1 2023 Presentation﻿

PRESS RELEASE

Date Reference 12 April 2023 CU 23:016 E

Invitation to Saab's Interim Report Q1 2023 Presentation

Saab's CEO and President Micael Johansson and CFO and deputy CEO Christian Luiga will present Saab's interim report for January-March 2023.

Date: Wednesday 26 April at 10:00 a.m. (CET).

The report is published at 07.30 a.m. (CET) the same day at http://www.saab.com.

You are welcome to watch the live webcast or dial in to the conference call. It is possible to submit questions over the conference call and from the webcast page.

Live webcast: https://www.saab.com/investors/webcast/q1-2023

Conference call: Please dial in using one of the numbers below.

Sweden: +46 (0) 8 5051 0031 United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13 United States: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

The interim report, the presentation material and the webcast will be available on http://www.saab.com/investors.

For further information, please contact: Merton Kaplan, Head of Investor Relations Saab Press Centre, +46 (0)734 182 071 +46 (0)734 180 018 merton.kaplan@saabgroup.com presscentre@saabgroup.com

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 19,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

