Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Saab AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAAB B   SE0000112385

SAAB AB (PUBL)

(SAAB B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:49 2022-09-28 am EDT
332.40 SEK   -1.57%
03:16aSaab : NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen goes live with Digital Tower from Saab﻿
PU
09/27Saab to Develop Weapons Manufacturing Facility in India
MT
09/27Defence manufacturer Saab to set up new facility in India, make weapons system
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saab : NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen goes live with Digital Tower from Saab﻿

09/28/2022 | 03:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWS FROM SAAB

28 September 2022 CUE 22-052

NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen goes live with Digital Tower from Saab

The first digital air traffic control tower is now live and in operation at NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen in Germany. The base is equipped with a state-of-the-art Saab r-TWR system.

Saab's r-TWR is the first military digital tower solution fully operational in NATO and is certified by the the German Military Aviation Authority (LufABw).

NATO's main operation base for its Boeing E-3A airborne early warning and control system fleet in Geilenkirchen, Germany will be using the Saab r-TWR in all weather conditions. The solution will service a complex military airbase with aircraft types ranging from fighter jets to helicopters.

"This is an important milestone for Saab going operational with the digital air traffic solution within the military domain. The digital tower provides a flexible and scalable solution that is proven to be suitable for military airbases as well as civilian airports of all sizes," says Per Ahl, CEO of Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions (SDATS).

The digital tower technology allows the airbase to be flexible and take advantage of the latest air traffic control technologies. The solution consists of a well-proven system operated from a control room at the airbase. This includes sound reproduction, high-definition cameras mounted on the mast to capture a 360-degree view of the airfield and pan-tilt-zoom cameras.

For further information, please contact:

Saab Press Centre,

+46 (0)734 180 018 presscentre@saabgroup.com

NEWS FROM SAAB

NEWS FROM SAAB

www.saab.com

Twitter: @Saab

Facebook: @saab

LinkedIn: Saab

Instagram: Saab

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 18,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

Disclaimer

Saab AB published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 07:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAAB AB (PUBL)
03:16aSaab : NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen goes live with Digital Tower from Saab﻿
PU
09/27Saab to Develop Weapons Manufacturing Facility in India
MT
09/27Defence manufacturer Saab to set up new facility in India, make weapons system
RE
09/27Defence manufacturer Saab to set up new facility in India, make weapons system
RE
09/27Defence manufacturer Saab to produce Carl-Gustaf M4 weapons system in India
RE
09/19Saab Signs Support Contract For South African Air Force's Jet Fighters
MT
09/19Saab : Receives Service and Maintenance Order for South African Gripens﻿
PU
09/19Saab AB(OM:SAAB B) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
09/15Saab : at DX Korea 2022﻿
PU
09/15Saab : Partners with Swedish Electric Aircraft Company Heart Aerospace﻿
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAAB AB (PUBL)
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 41 561 M 3 652 M 3 652 M
Net income 2022 2 215 M 195 M 195 M
Net Debt 2022 2 199 M 193 M 193 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,3x
Yield 2022 1,67%
Capitalization 44 633 M 3 922 M 3 922 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 18 366
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart SAAB AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Saab AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAAB AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 337,70 SEK
Average target price 469,50 SEK
Spread / Average Target 39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Micael Johansson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian Carl Peter Luiga Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Marcus Wallenberg Independent Director
Petter Bedoire Chief Technology Officer
Joakim Westh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAAB AB (PUBL)46.63%3 922
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-5.88%119 224
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION14.70%105 992
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION22.49%73 355
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION4.89%59 853
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.32%40 674