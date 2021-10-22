|
Saab : Presentation Q3.pdf
Saab Q3 2021 Presentation
22 October 2021
Micael Johansson, President and CEO Christian Luiga, CFO and Deputy CEO
Strengthened order backlog and continued growth
|
REPORTED
|
Q3 Highlights
|
ADJUSTED*
Orders Growth
15,605 MSEK 54%
(10,152 MSEK)
|
EBITDA
|
Margin
|
977 MSEK
|
12.2%
|
(-314MSEK)
|
(-5.2%)
OCF
-1,238MSEK
(-363MSEK)
|
Sales
|
Growth
|
7,992 MSEK
|
32%
|
(6,064 MSEK)
|
|
EBIT
|
Margin
|
500 MSEK
|
6.3%
|
(-663MSEK)
|
(-10.9%)
|
Orders
|
Growth
|
15,605 MSEK
|
54%
|
(10,152 MSEK)
|
|
EBITDA
|
Margin
|
977 MSEK
|
12.2%
|
(794 MSEK)
|
(10.5%)
OCF
-1,238MSEK
(-363MSEK)
Sales Growth 7,992 MSEK 6% (7,560 MSEK)
|
EBIT
|
Margin
|
500 MSEK
|
6.3%
|
(445 MSEK)
|
(5.9%)
*Adjusted for items affecting comparability in Q3 2020
Market highlights
Continued positive trend in the defence market
-
Strong demand in Sweden, Europe and the U.S.
-
Expecting decision from important campaigns in the near future
-
Continued weak civil aviation market
Strong order intake in the quarter
-
Total order intake 15.6 BSEK, increase of 54% y-o-y
-
Driven by large orders, up 106% y-o-y
-
Order backlog of 105 BSEK
Key orders
-
Large contract to modernize German Navy's F123 Frigates
-
Further capability order for the A26 Submarine for Sweden
-
Orders for Carl-Gustaf
-
Combat training solutions to Poland
-
Digital Tower order to the Belgium Air Traffic Control organization
Aeronautics
-
Several Gripen campaigns ongoing
-
Grand opening of the new U.S. facility in West Lafayette
-
T-7Aoperations impact results negatively
-
Lower sales in civil aviation operations
|
MSEK
|
Q3 2021
|
Q3 2020
|
YTD 2021
|
YTD 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Order intake
|
299
|
901
|
4,662
|
4,022
|
|
Sales
|
2,479
|
1,770*
|
8,626
|
7,763*
|
|
EBITDA
|
79
|
-943*
|
570
|
-484*
|
|
EBITDA margin
|
3.2%
|
-53.3%
|
6.6%
|
-6.2%
|
|
EBIT margin
|
1.9%
|
-54.8%
|
5.6%
|
-7.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dynamics
-
Favourable market demand in several product areas
-
Large orders for Carl-Gustaf and Combat Training
-
Strong profitability in Q3 driven by good project completion - especially in Ground Combat
|
MSEK
|
Q3 2021
|
Q3 2020
|
YTD 2021
|
YTD 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Order intake
|
3,190
|
5,811
|
7,937
|
10,197
|
Sales
|
1,456
|
1,480
|
5,900
|
4,684
|
EBITDA
|
223
|
133
|
808
|
545
|
EBITDA margin
|
15.3%
|
9.0%
|
13.7%
|
11.6%
|
EBIT margin
|
13.8%
|
7.6%
|
12.6%
|
10.2%
|
|
|
|
|
*Sales and EBITDA impacted by project estimate adjustment of 1.1 BSEK in Q3 2020.
Business area summary
Surveillance
-
Increased order intake, large frigates contract in Germany
-
Strong interest for GlobalEye
-
Sales improvement driven primarily by the radar business
-
EBIT margin negatively impacted by increased amortization cost of 102 MSEK and operations in South Africa
|
MSEK
|
Q3 2021
|
Q3 2020
|
YTD 2021
|
YTD 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Order intake
|
5,455
|
3,123
|
10,378
|
8,062
|
Sales
|
2,978
|
2,410
|
9,233
|
7,886
|
EBITDA
|
384
|
255
|
1,070
|
781
|
EBITDA margin
|
12.9%
|
10.6%
|
11.6%
|
9.9%
|
EBIT margin
|
6.4%
|
6.8%
|
5.4%
|
6.5%
|
|
|
|
|
Kockums
-
Strengthened backlog driven by A26 submarine order
-
Sales growth driven by high activity in business unit Submarines
-
Improved margins from sales growth and productivity
|
MSEK
|
Q3 2021
|
Q3 2020
|
YTD 2021
|
YTD 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Order intake
|
6,383
|
198
|
7,271
|
938
|
Sales
|
707
|
589
|
2,260
|
2,151
|
EBITDA
|
41
|
30
|
120
|
99
|
EBITDA margin
|
5.8%
|
5.1%
|
5.3%
|
4.6%
|
EBIT margin
|
4.7%
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
3.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
