    SAAB B   SE0000112385

SAAB AB (PUBL)

(SAAB B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 10/22 04:14:44 am
249.55 SEK   -1.52%
04:04aSAAB : Presentation Q3.pdf
PU
01:44aSAAB'S RESULTS JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2021 : Strengthened order backlog for continued growth﻿
PU
01:44aSAAB : Report (en)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saab : Presentation Q3.pdf

10/22/2021 | 04:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Saab Q3 2021 Presentation

22 October 2021

Micael Johansson, President and CEO Christian Luiga, CFO and Deputy CEO

Strengthened order backlog and continued growth

REPORTED

Q3 Highlights

ADJUSTED*

Orders Growth

15,605 MSEK 54%

(10,152 MSEK)

EBITDA

Margin

977 MSEK

12.2%

(-314MSEK)

(-5.2%)

OCF

-1,238MSEK

(-363MSEK)

Sales

Growth

7,992 MSEK

32%

(6,064 MSEK)

EBIT

Margin

500 MSEK

6.3%

(-663MSEK)

(-10.9%)

Orders

Growth

15,605 MSEK

54%

(10,152 MSEK)

EBITDA

Margin

977 MSEK

12.2%

(794 MSEK)

(10.5%)

OCF

-1,238MSEK

(-363MSEK)

Sales Growth 7,992 MSEK 6% (7,560 MSEK)

EBIT

Margin

500 MSEK

6.3%

(445 MSEK)

(5.9%)

*Adjusted for items affecting comparability in Q3 2020

Market highlights

Continued positive trend in the defence market

  • Strong demand in Sweden, Europe and the U.S.
  • Expecting decision from important campaigns in the near future
  • Continued weak civil aviation market

Strong order intake in the quarter

  • Total order intake 15.6 BSEK, increase of 54% y-o-y
  • Driven by large orders, up 106% y-o-y
  • Order backlog of 105 BSEK

Key orders

  • Large contract to modernize German Navy's F123 Frigates
  • Further capability order for the A26 Submarine for Sweden
  • Orders for Carl-Gustaf
  • Combat training solutions to Poland
  • Digital Tower order to the Belgium Air Traffic Control organization

3

Business area summary

Aeronautics

  • Several Gripen campaigns ongoing
  • Grand opening of the new U.S. facility in West Lafayette
  • T-7Aoperations impact results negatively
  • Lower sales in civil aviation operations

MSEK

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

Order intake

299

901

4,662

4,022

Sales

2,479

1,770*

8,626

7,763*

EBITDA

79

-943*

570

-484*

EBITDA margin

3.2%

-53.3%

6.6%

-6.2%

EBIT margin

1.9%

-54.8%

5.6%

-7.2%

Dynamics

  • Favourable market demand in several product areas
  • Large orders for Carl-Gustaf and Combat Training
  • Strong profitability in Q3 driven by good project completion - especially in Ground Combat

MSEK

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

Order intake

3,190

5,811

7,937

10,197

Sales

1,456

1,480

5,900

4,684

EBITDA

223

133

808

545

EBITDA margin

15.3%

9.0%

13.7%

11.6%

EBIT margin

13.8%

7.6%

12.6%

10.2%

*Sales and EBITDA impacted by project estimate adjustment of 1.1 BSEK in Q3 2020.

Business area summary

Surveillance

  • Increased order intake, large frigates contract in Germany
  • Strong interest for GlobalEye
  • Sales improvement driven primarily by the radar business
  • EBIT margin negatively impacted by increased amortization cost of 102 MSEK and operations in South Africa

MSEK

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

Order intake

5,455

3,123

10,378

8,062

Sales

2,978

2,410

9,233

7,886

EBITDA

384

255

1,070

781

EBITDA margin

12.9%

10.6%

11.6%

9.9%

EBIT margin

6.4%

6.8%

5.4%

6.5%

Kockums

  • Strengthened backlog driven by A26 submarine order
  • Sales growth driven by high activity in business unit Submarines
  • Improved margins from sales growth and productivity

MSEK

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

Order intake

6,383

198

7,271

938

Sales

707

589

2,260

2,151

EBITDA

41

30

120

99

EBITDA margin

5.8%

5.1%

5.3%

4.6%

EBIT margin

4.7%

3.7%

4.1%

3.4%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Saab AB published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 08:03:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
