    SAAB B   SE0000112385

SAAB AB (PUBL)

(SAAB B)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 01/13 07:55:25 am
234.6 SEK   +0.26%
07:41aSAAB : Provides Camouflage Systems to France﻿
PU
01/12Sweden's Saab to Upgrade Hungary's Gripen Fighter Aircraft Fleet
MT
01/12SAAB : to Deliver Upgrade for Hungarian Gripen Fleet﻿
PU
Saab : Provides Camouflage Systems to France﻿

01/13/2022 | 07:41am EST
With this cooperation, the DGA and the French Army will benefit from Saab's global network and more than 60 years of expertise in the field of advanced camouflage systems. This programme has a pioneering character and is organised in different cooperation phases. In addition to the delivery of the most advanced camouflage systems for the operational areas of the French Army, the order includes a joint work phase during which the Barracuda camouflage solutions will be specifically adapted to the French Army's operational requirements.

"The first phase of this programme will fine-tune the specification of the multispectral camouflage nets in order to meet the specific requirements of the French Army. The provided technology will enhance the user's ability to remain undetected in the battlefield where the development of more capable and accessible sensors drastically increases the need for efficient camouflage," says Henning Robach, head of business unit Saab Barracuda.

Solarmtex S.A.S, located in Vierzon, will be the local industrial and distribution partner for Saab's Barracuda signature management and camouflage products in France. Saab's Barracuda advanced camouflage systems have been delivered to more than 45 countries. Saab offers a unique package of advanced state-of-the art Barracuda camouflage systems and protection solutions, designed to limit the enemy's detection and attack capabilities. Various solutions and configurations are available to protect camps, individuals, vehicles, weapon stations, sensors equipment and other assets in any type of terrain or environment.

For further information, please contact:
Saab Press Centre,
+46 (0)734 180 018
presscentre@saabgroup.com

www.saab.com
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 18,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

Disclaimer

Saab AB published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 12:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 38 889 M 4 358 M 4 358 M
Net income 2021 1 981 M 222 M 222 M
Net Debt 2021 2 944 M 330 M 330 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 2,18%
Capitalization 30 812 M 3 439 M 3 453 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 18 026
Free-Float 62,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 234,00 SEK
Average target price 323,80 SEK
Spread / Average Target 38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Micael Johansson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian Carl Peter Luiga Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Marcus Wallenberg Chairman
Petter Bedoire Chief Technology Officer
Sten Erik Jakobsson Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAAB AB (PUBL)1.61%3 439
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION5.82%136 530
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION1.66%99 642
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION3.50%62 706
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION1.49%59 072
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.12%43 187