  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Saab AB (publ)
  News
  7. Summary
    SAAB B   SE0000112385

SAAB AB (PUBL)

(SAAB B)
  Report
Saab : Receives Further Order for the A26 Submarine for Sweden﻿

08/27/2021 | 08:12am EDT
IN 5000356-423 Issue 1 06.11 Word

PRESS RELEASE

Page

1 (1)

Date

Reference

27 August 2021

CU 21:036 E

Saab Receives Further Order for the A26 Submarine for Sweden

Saab has today received a further order from the Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) to continue the development and production, as well as expand the capabilities, of the two A26 Blekinge class submarines previously ordered by Sweden. The order value is SEK 5.2 billion and the delivery of the two submarines will take place in 2027 and 2028.

"Saab is currently constructing the world's most advanced conventional submarine. The new capabilities that are to be added to the A26 will give an additional edge within the weapon system and stealth technology among other things. With support from Saab's skilled employees and investments, the important industrial submarine capability in Sweden has been restored," says Micael Johansson, Saab's President and CEO.

In June 2015, Sweden ordered the new A26 Blekinge class submarine, which is tailor- made for Swedish conditions. The capability to construct and build submarines places Sweden among the few countries in the world with the ability to develop advanced submarines. The Swedish submarine capability is among the most cost-efficient and modern in the market.

For further information, please contact:

Saab Press Centre,

Mattias Rådström, Press Officer +46 (0)734 180 018, presscentre@saabgroup.com

www.saabgroup.com

Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers' changing needs.

The information is such that Saab AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 27 August 2021 at 14.00 (CET).

Saab AB (publ)

Postal address

Telephone

Telefax

Registered office

VAT No

SE-581 88 Linköping

+46 (0)13 18 00 00

+46 (0)13 18 72 00

Linköping

SE556036079301

Sweden

Registered No

Internet address

556036-0793

www.saabgroup.com

Disclaimer

Saab AB published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 12:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
