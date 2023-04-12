Saab : Receives Order for Gripen C/D Development﻿

PRESS RELEASE

Saab Receives Order for Gripen C/D

Saab has signed a contract with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) concerning support and maintenance services for the JAS 39 Gripen C/D fighter aircraft. The order ensures continued operation and a cost-effective solution regarding maintenance and availability of the system. The order is valued at SEK 308 million.

The order includes development, studies, and testing regarding rear maintenance of JAS 39 Gripen C/D, development of a packaging concept, and studies on how, from a maintenance perspective, Gripen C/D and Gripen E can effectively coexist in the fleets. The order also includes avionics computers.

The order is a call-off of an option within the framework of a previous agreement with FMV relating to ensuring the continued operation of and capability- enhancing measures for JAS 39 Gripen C/D, an agreement that was communicated on 16 December 2022.

In 2023, two additional services were ordered with a total value of approximately SEK 220 million. These services include the integration of the target designator pod LDP15 (Laser Guided Pod) on JAS 39 Gripen C/D as well as the procurement of related support systems and maintenance equipment.

The work, which is already underway, is being carried out at Saab in Linköping and Arboga.

