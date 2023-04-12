Advanced search
    SAAB B   SE0000112385

SAAB AB (PUBL)

(SAAB B)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:25:59 2023-04-12 am EDT
648.30 SEK   +1.39%
Saab : Receives Order for Gripen C/D Development﻿

04/12/2023 | 05:10am EDT
IN 5000356-422 Version 1 06.11 Word

PRESS RELEASE

Page

1 (2)

Date

Reference

12 April 2023

CU 23:011 S

Saab Receives Order for Gripen C/D

Development

Saab has signed a contract with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) concerning support and maintenance services for the JAS 39 Gripen C/D fighter aircraft. The order ensures continued operation and a cost-effective solution regarding maintenance and availability of the system. The order is valued at SEK 308 million.

The order includes development, studies, and testing regarding rear maintenance of JAS 39 Gripen C/D, development of a packaging concept, and studies on how, from a maintenance perspective, Gripen C/D and Gripen E can effectively coexist in the fleets. The order also includes avionics computers.

The order is a call-off of an option within the framework of a previous agreement with FMV relating to ensuring the continued operation of and capability- enhancing measures for JAS 39 Gripen C/D, an agreement that was communicated on 16 December 2022.

In 2023, two additional services were ordered with a total value of approximately SEK 220 million. These services include the integration of the target designator pod LDP15 (Laser Guided Pod) on JAS 39 Gripen C/D as well as the procurement of related support systems and maintenance equipment.

The work, which is already underway, is being carried out at Saab in Linköping and Arboga.

For further information, please contact:

Saab Press Centre

+46 (0)734 180 018 presscentre@saabgroup.com

Saab AB (publ)

Mailing address

Telephone

Web site

Registered office of the Board of

VAT number

SE-581 88 Linköping

+46 (0)13 18 00 00

www.saab.com

Linköping

SE556036079301

Sweden

Corporate identification no.

556036-0793

PRESS RELEASE

Page

2 (2)

www.saab.com

Twitter: @Saab

Facebook: @Saab

LinkedIn: Saab

Instagram: Saab

Saab is a leading defence and security company with a mission to help nations protect their populations and contribute to the safety of people and communities. With 18,000 skilled employees, Saab develops technology and solutions for a safer, more sustainable and fairer world. Saab develops, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control systems, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden but with global operations where Saab is a part of many nations' defence capabilities.

IN 5000356-422 Version 1 06.11 Word

Saab AB (publ)

Mailing address

Telephone

Web site

Registered office of the Board of

VAT number

SE-581 88 Linköping

+46 (0)13 18 00 00

www.saab.com

Linköping

SE556036079301

Sweden

Corporate identification no.

556036-0793

Disclaimer

Saab AB published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 09:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
