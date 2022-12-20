Advanced search
    SAAB B   SE0000112385

SAAB AB (PUBL)

(SAAB B)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:25 2022-12-20 am EST
407.60 SEK   +0.20%
Saab : Receives Order from Latvia for Carl-Gustaf Ammunition﻿

12/20/2022 | 04:17am EST
NEWS FROM SAAB

20 December 2022 CUE 22-079 E

Saab Receives Order from Latvia for Carl-

Gustaf Ammunition

Saab has received orders from the Latvian Ministry of Defence for ammunition for the Carl-Gustaf® recoilless rifle. The order value is approximately SEK 185 million.

The order is placed within a framework agreement between Saab and the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) which enables Latvia to place orders for Carl-Gustaf M4 weapons and ammunition over a ten-year period.

"We are pleased to continue delivering our world-class ground combat capabilities to Latvia. This order will support the Latvian National Armed Forces' ability to meet a wide range of challenges on the modern battlefield," says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab's business area Dynamics.

Proven to deliver results on the battlefield, the Carl-Gustaf provides the effectiveness soldiers need. The wide range of ammunition types available for Carl-Gustaf makes it flexible and able to handle any situation on the battlefield, whether it is to destroy an armoured vehicle or structure, or illuminating the battlefield during night-time operations.

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 18,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

Saab AB published this content on 20 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2022 09:16:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAAB AB (PUBL)
04:17aSaab : Receives Order from Latvia for Carl-Gustaf Ammunition﻿
PU
12/19Saab : Gripen E now in Operation with Brazilian Air Force﻿
PU
12/19Saab Receives Order for Upgrade of Gripen C/D
AQ
12/18Sweden's Saab To Supply Naval Training System To Poland
MT
12/16Saab and the Swedish Armed Forces Sign new Maintenance Contract for Gripen
AQ
12/16Saab Receives Order for Upgrade of Gripen C/D
AQ
12/15Saab Receives Order from Sweden to Supply Anti-Tank Weapon
MT
12/14Saab's SEK6.7 Billion Ship Contract with Poland Becomes Effective
MT
12/14Saab's Contract With Poland for Signals Intelligence Ships Enters Into Force
AQ
12/14Saab AB Announces Contract Signs with the Polish Ministry of Defense
CI
Analyst Recommendations on SAAB AB (PUBL)
Financials
Sales 2022 41 617 M 4 005 M 4 005 M
Net income 2022 2 107 M 203 M 203 M
Net Debt 2022 2 172 M 209 M 209 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,4x
Yield 2022 1,36%
Capitalization 53 839 M 5 182 M 5 182 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 18 762
Free-Float 62,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 406,80 SEK
Average target price 467,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Micael Johansson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian Carl Peter Luiga Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Marcus Wallenberg Independent Director
Petter Bedoire Chief Technology Officer
Joakim Westh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAAB AB (PUBL)76.64%5 182
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION14.27%143 555
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION35.56%126 265
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION37.58%81 961
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION17.19%66 942
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.01%39 137