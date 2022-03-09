Log in
    SAAB B   SE0000112385

SAAB AB (PUBL)

(SAAB B)
Saab : Receives Order within Training Contract with U.S. Marine Corps﻿

03/09/2022
9 March 2022

Saab Receives Order within Training Contract with U.S. Marine Corps

Saab has received a contract modification from the U.S. Marine Corps within the Force on Force Training Systems - Next (FoFTS-Next) program. The modification value is approximately USD 122 million, where USD 54 million was booked during 2021. The original contract was announced in June 2021. The contract modification announced today also includes options, which increases the potential total contract value up to USD 248 million.

Saab will provide a deployable, live training capability to include equipment for individual Marine weapons and vehicles, as well as logistics, maintenance, and training exercise support.

The FoFTS-Next program will include U.S. Marine Corps Training Instrumentation Systems (MCTIS) equipment for up to 10 battalion training sets, and the establishment of support operations at various Marine Corps Installations.

"The deployable and expeditionary MCTIS capability is an advanced training solution that will ensure Marines train and learn in the most realistic environment. The system will enhance Marines' performance and survivability on the battlefield by developing and reinforcing proper tactics, techniques, and procedures. Saab is proud to be the U.S. Marine Corps training partner for the next generation of Marine warfighters," said Erik Smith, President and CEO of Saab in the U.S.

The expeditionary MCTIS capability is the premier land-based live training capability in the world and is fully interoperable with the land forces training of more than 30 NATO and partner nations.

Kevin Boland

Director, Corporate Affairs (202) 313-8541

Saab AB (publ)

Kevin.boland@saabinc.com

www.saabinc.com

Follow @saab_inc on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Saab is a leading defense and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe.

Empowered by its 18,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defense capability of several nations.

Saab, Inc. is a U.S. based wholly owned subsidiary, delivering advanced technology and systems, supporting the U.S. Armed Forces and the Federal Aviation Administration, as well as international and commercial partners. Headquartered in Syracuse, New York, the company has business units and local employees in six U.S. locations.

Disclaimer

Saab AB published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 22:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
