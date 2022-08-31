Saab : Sweden Increases Investment in Underwater Ranges﻿

NEWS FROM SAAB

31 August 2022 CUE 22-047

Sweden Increases Investment in

Underwater Ranges

Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) regarding naval underwater signature ranges. The order, valued at MSEK 127.5, is a follow-up order to a contract signed in 2020 and the project will continue until 2026.

In the naval area, these ranges are central to the measuring and verification of underwater signatures by naval ships and submarines. Today's advanced sensors make it increasingly difficult to remain undetected. A low signature reduces the risk of being detected by the enemy's weapons and reconnaissance systems.

"We continue to strengthen Sweden's defence capabilities. This time through our world-leading underwater technology that will ensure that the Swedish Navy can optimise its underwater signatures," says Niclas Kolmodin, head of Saab's business unit Underwater Systems.

The production will take place in Sweden and primarily in Linköping.

