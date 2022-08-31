Saab : Sweden Increases Investment in Underwater Ranges﻿

NEWS FROM SAAB
31 August 2022 CUE 22-047
Sweden Increases Investment in
Underwater Ranges
Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) regarding naval underwater signature ranges. The order, valued at MSEK 127.5, is a follow-up order to a contract signed in 2020 and the project will continue until 2026.
In the naval area, these ranges are central to the measuring and verification of underwater signatures by naval ships and submarines. Today's advanced sensors make it increasingly difficult to remain undetected. A low signature reduces the risk of being detected by the enemy's weapons and reconnaissance systems.
"We continue to strengthen Sweden's defence capabilities. This time through our world-leading underwater technology that will ensure that the Swedish Navy can optimise its underwater signatures," says Niclas Kolmodin, head of Saab's business unit Underwater Systems.
The production will take place in Sweden and primarily in Linköping.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 18,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.