Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq Stockholm  >  Saab AB (publ)    SAAB B   SE0000112385

SAAB AB (PUBL)

(SAAB B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 04/12 03:43:50 am
239.65 SEK   -0.72%
03:25aSAAB  : Invitation to Saab's Interim Report Q1 2021 Presentation﻿
PU
04/09SAAB  : and FMV Extend Gripen Maintenance Contract﻿
PU
04/08SAAB  : From Haute Couture to computer hacks﻿
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saab : Invitation to Saab's Interim Report Q1 2021 Presentation﻿

04/12/2021 | 03:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IN 5000356-423 Issue 1 06.11 Word

PRESS RELEASE

Page

1 (1)

Date

Reference

12 April 2021

CU 21:014 E

Invitation to Saab's Interim Report Q1 2021 Presentation

Saab's CEO and President Micael Johansson and CFO and deputy CEO Christian Luiga will present the Saab interim report for January-March 2021.

Date: Friday, 23 April at 10:00 (CET).

The report is published at 07.30 a.m. (CET) the same day at http://www.saab.com.

You are welcome to watch the live webcast or dial in to the conference call. It is possible to post questions over the conference call and the web.

Live webcast: http://saab-interimreport.creo.se/210423

Conference call:

Please, dial in using one of the numbers below.

Sweden:

+46

8 505 583 65

United Kingdom:

+44

333 300 9270

United States:

+1 833 249 8407

The interim report, the presentation material and the webcast will be available on http://www.saab.com/investors.

For further information, please contact: Merton Kaplan, Head of Investor Relations +46 (0)734 182 071 merton.kaplan@saabgroup.com

Saab Press Centre,

+46 (0)734 180 018 presscentre@saabgroup.com

www.saab.com

Follow us on twitter: @saab

Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers' changing needs.

Saab AB (publ)

Postal address

Telephone

Telefax

Registered office

VAT No

SE-581 88 Linköping

+46 (0)13 18 00 00

+46 (0)13 18 72 00

Linköping

SE556036079301

Sweden

Registered No

Internet address

556036-0793

www.saab.com

Disclaimer

Saab AB published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 07:24:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAAB AB (PUBL)
03:25aSAAB  : Invitation to Saab's Interim Report Q1 2021 Presentation﻿
PU
04/09SAAB  : and FMV Extend Gripen Maintenance Contract﻿
PU
04/08SAAB  : From Haute Couture to computer hacks﻿
PU
04/07SAAB  : takes green technology to new depths﻿
PU
04/07SAAB  : SwAF Gripens Train with Finnish Hornets﻿
PU
03/31SAAB  : and FMV Extend Support and Maintenance Contract for Gripen﻿
PU
03/31SAAB  : and FMV Extend Support and Maintenance Contract for Gripen
AQ
03/31SAAB  : FAB Pilots Begin Operational Training with Gripen﻿
PU
03/30SAAB  : Gripen roars over Hungary for 15 years﻿
PU
03/30SAAB  : Trials 3D-printed Part on Gripen for Battlefield Damage Repairs﻿
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 36 952 M 4 316 M 4 316 M
Net income 2021 1 937 M 226 M 226 M
Net Debt 2021 4 014 M 469 M 469 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 2,16%
Capitalization 31 924 M 3 733 M 3 729 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 17 791
Free-Float 54,9%
Chart SAAB AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Saab AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAAB AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 281,86 SEK
Last Close Price 241,40 SEK
Spread / Highest target 74,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Micael Johansson President & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Carl Peter Luiga Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Marcus Wallenberg Chairman
Petter Bedoire Chief Technology Officer
Sten Erik Jakobsson Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAAB AB (PUBL)0.79%3 733
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION9.48%118 221
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION8.80%107 647
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION11.56%54 719
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION22.97%52 297
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.10.10%42 782
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ