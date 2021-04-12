Saab : Invitation to Saab's Interim Report Q1 2021 Presentation﻿

PRESS RELEASE

12 April 2021

Invitation to Saab's Interim Report Q1 2021 Presentation

Saab's CEO and President Micael Johansson and CFO and deputy CEO Christian Luiga will present the Saab interim report for January-March 2021.

Date: Friday, 23 April at 10:00 (CET).

The report is published at 07.30 a.m. (CET) the same day at http://www.saab.com.

You are welcome to watch the live webcast or dial in to the conference call. It is possible to post questions over the conference call and the web.

Live webcast: http://saab-interimreport.creo.se/210423

Conference call:

Please, dial in using one of the numbers below.

Sweden: +46 8 505 583 65 United Kingdom: +44 333 300 9270 United States: +1 833 249 8407

The interim report, the presentation material and the webcast will be available on http://www.saab.com/investors.

For further information, please contact: Merton Kaplan, Head of Investor Relations +46 (0)734 182 071 merton.kaplan@saabgroup.com

Saab Press Centre,

+46 (0)734 180 018 presscentre@saabgroup.com

