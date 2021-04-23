Log in
    SAAB B   SE0000112385

SAAB AB (PUBL)

(SAAB B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 04/23 04:26:20 am
251.15 SEK   +7.88%
SAAB  : Presentation Q1 2021.pdf
PU
SAAB'S RESULTS JANUARY-MARCH 2021 : Continued good order and sales growth﻿
PU
SAAB  : Report (en)
PU
Saab : Presentation Q1 2021.pdf

04/23/2021 | 03:54am EDT
Saab Q1 2021 Presentation

23 April 2021

Micael Johansson, President and CEO

1

Continued good order and sales growth

Orders Growth

5,871 MSEK +22%

(4,823 MSEK)

Sales Growth

9,088 MSEK +13%

(8,040 MSEK)

EBITDA

Margin

Operational cash flow

1,066 MSEK

11.7%

-160 MSEK

(914 MSEK)

(11.4%)

(-1,582 MSEK)

EBIT

Margin

597 MSEK

6.6%

(560 MSEK)

(7.0%)

Market highlights

Continued favourable activity in defence

  • Growing needs of defence capabilities globally
  • Saab involved in several tender offers and campaigns
  • Finland HX fighter campaign, handing in BAFO end of April
  • Civil aviation market continues to be impacted by Covid-19

Good order growth in Q1 2021

  • Total order intake 5.9 BSEK, increase of 22%
    • Sweden driver with orders up 81%
    • Order backlog of 97 BSEK
  • Support and maintenance contract for Gripen C/D to Sweden
  • Continued growth in Ground Combat, Carl-Gustaf M4 orders to the U.S. and Estonia as well as orders to Australia
  • Contract for delivery of UTAAS sight and fire-control system

3

Business area summary

Aeronautics

Dynamics

Good order intake driven by Gripen C/D support contract

Market demand remains favourable in most areas

Several campaigns ongoing, BAFO to Finland end of April

Customers transferring from Carl-Gustaf M3 to M4

Trainer aircraft T-7 EMD phase production progressing

Sales and margin improvement in several BU

High activity level supporting sales, EBITDA in line Y/Y

Production ramp-up in Ground Combat continues

MSEK

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

Change

Order intake

868

371

134%

Sales

2,293

1,971

16%

EBITDA

177

173

2%

EBITDA margin

7.7%

8.8%

-

EBIT margin

6.9%

8.0%

-

MSEK

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

Change

Order intake

1,079

1,284

-16%

Sales

1,498

1,118

34%

EBITDA

174

109

60%

EBITDA margin

11.6%

9.7%

-

EBIT margin

10.2%

7.8%

-

Business area summary

Surveillance

  • Order intake driven by UTAAS and parts of Gripen support
  • Good project activity level contributing positively to sales
  • Delivery of the third GlobalEye to UAE
  • Margin impacted by mix in projects and low utilization in parts of the foreign operations

MSEK

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

Change

Order intake

1,320

1,093

21%

Sales

2,385

1,728

38%

EBITDA

348

296

18%

EBITDA margin

14.6%

17.1%

-

EBIT margin

9.4%

12.8%

-

Kockums

  • Market activities directed to export opportunities
  • Good potential for future orders from Sweden
  • Focus on improving productivity and over time support a positive margin development

MSEK

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

Change

Order intake

452

490

-8%

Sales

654

806

-19%

EBITDA

36

35

3%

EBITDA margin

5.5%

4.3%

-

EBIT margin

4.1%

3.2%

-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Saab AB published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 07:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
