|
Saab : Presentation Q1 2021.pdf
Saab Q1 2021 Presentation
23 April 2021
Micael Johansson, President and CEO
Continued good order and sales growth
Orders Growth
5,871 MSEK +22%
(4,823 MSEK)
Sales Growth
9,088 MSEK +13%
(8,040 MSEK)
|
EBITDA
|
Margin
|
Operational cash flow
|
|
|
1,066 MSEK
|
11.7%
|
-160 MSEK
|
(914 MSEK)
|
(11.4%)
|
(-1,582 MSEK)
|
EBIT
|
Margin
|
|
|
597 MSEK
|
6.6%
|
|
(560 MSEK)
|
(7.0%)
|
Market highlights
Continued favourable activity in defence
-
Growing needs of defence capabilities globally
-
Saab involved in several tender offers and campaigns
-
Finland HX fighter campaign, handing in BAFO end of April
-
Civil aviation market continues to be impacted by Covid-19
Good order growth in Q1 2021
-
Total order intake 5.9 BSEK, increase of 22%
-
-
Sweden driver with orders up 81%
-
Order backlog of 97 BSEK
-
Support and maintenance contract for Gripen C/D to Sweden
-
Continued growth in Ground Combat, Carl-Gustaf M4 orders to the U.S. and Estonia as well as orders to Australia
-
Contract for delivery of UTAAS sight and fire-control system
Business area summary
|
Aeronautics
|
Dynamics
|
•
|
Good order intake driven by Gripen C/D support contract
|
•
|
Market demand remains favourable in most areas
|
•
|
Several campaigns ongoing, BAFO to Finland end of April
|
•
|
Customers transferring from Carl-Gustaf M3 to M4
|
•
|
Trainer aircraft T-7 EMD phase production progressing
|
•
|
Sales and margin improvement in several BU
|
•
|
High activity level supporting sales, EBITDA in line Y/Y
|
•
|
Production ramp-up in Ground Combat continues
|
MSEK
|
Q1 2021
|
Q1 2020
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
Order intake
|
868
|
371
|
134%
|
Sales
|
2,293
|
1,971
|
16%
|
EBITDA
|
177
|
173
|
2%
|
EBITDA margin
|
7.7%
|
8.8%
|
-
|
EBIT margin
|
6.9%
|
8.0%
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
MSEK
|
Q1 2021
|
Q1 2020
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
Order intake
|
1,079
|
1,284
|
-16%
|
Sales
|
1,498
|
1,118
|
34%
|
EBITDA
|
174
|
109
|
60%
|
EBITDA margin
|
11.6%
|
9.7%
|
-
|
EBIT margin
|
10.2%
|
7.8%
|
-
|
|
|
|
Business area summary
Surveillance
-
Order intake driven by UTAAS and parts of Gripen support
-
Good project activity level contributing positively to sales
-
Delivery of the third GlobalEye to UAE
-
Margin impacted by mix in projects and low utilization in parts of the foreign operations
|
MSEK
|
Q1 2021
|
Q1 2020
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
Order intake
|
1,320
|
1,093
|
21%
|
Sales
|
2,385
|
1,728
|
38%
|
EBITDA
|
348
|
296
|
18%
|
EBITDA margin
|
14.6%
|
17.1%
|
-
|
EBIT margin
|
9.4%
|
12.8%
|
-
|
|
|
|
Kockums
-
Market activities directed to export opportunities
-
Good potential for future orders from Sweden
-
Focus on improving productivity and over time support a positive margin development
|
MSEK
|
Q1 2021
|
Q1 2020
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
Order intake
|
452
|
490
|
-8%
|
Sales
|
654
|
806
|
-19%
|
EBITDA
|
36
|
35
|
3%
|
EBITDA margin
|
5.5%
|
4.3%
|
-
|
EBIT margin
|
4.1%
|
3.2%
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
36 993 M
4 392 M
4 392 M
|Net income 2021
|
1 920 M
228 M
228 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
4 014 M
477 M
477 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|15,6x
|Yield 2021
|2,22%
|
|Capitalization
|
30 787 M
3 650 M
3 655 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,94x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,88x
|Nbr of Employees
|17 791
|Free-Float
|54,9%
|
|
