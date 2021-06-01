Log in
    SAAB B   SE0000112385

SAAB AB (PUBL)

(SAAB B)
Saab : Technology Digitising Air Traffic Control at Stockholm Arlanda Airport﻿

06/01/2021 | 08:13am EDT
NEWS FROM SAAB

1 June 2021 CUE 21-030

Saab Technology Digitising Air Traffic Control at Stockholm Arlanda Airport

On 1 June, the new control centre for remote air traffic control starts operations at Stockholm Arlanda Airport. Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions (SDATS) will equip three more Swedavia airports with the second generation of digital air traffic control towers by the end of 2022.

With the new digital air traffic control centre in Stockholm (RTC Stockholm), Saab is introducing the second generation of Digital Tower (r-TWR), an air traffic control system that significantly enhances the capability of air traffic controllers to make quick decisions to improve safety and operational efficiency. RTC Stockholm, operated by LFV, is an operational centre that can manage more than 20 airports and will enable complete air traffic control for a larger number of airports 24 hours a day, all year round.

"We see that more and more airports are choosing to take the step towards remote air traffic control, thereby creating greater accessibility and flexibility. With Kiruna Airport and the new centre in Stockholm, both the technology and the operation of remote air traffic control have matured and are ready for all types of airports. This could not have been accomplished without close cooperation between LFV, Swedavia and SDATS," says Per Ahl, CEO of

SDATS.

First out the gate is Kiruna Airport owned by Swedavia, which owns, operates and develops a further 10 airports in Sweden. Kiruna Airport is Sweden's northernmost airport, located north of the Arctic Circle. The airport is equipped with the Saab r-TWR system, which consists of 14 high-resolution cameras and sensors fitted to a mast, providing a 360- degree view of the airport. The information from these cameras and

sensors is transmitted via redundant high-speedfibre-optic cables to the control centre (RTC) in Stockholm more than 1,000 km away.

The other three Swedavia airports in the programme are scheduled to switch to remote air traffic control before the end of 2022, starting at Åre Östersund Airport, followed by Umeå Airport and finally Malmö Airport. The air traffic control system is already in use both in Sweden and internationally.

For further information, please contact:

Saab Press Centre,

+46 (0)734 180 018 presscentre@saabgroup.com

www.saab.com

Twitter: @Saab

Facebook: @saabtechnologies

LinkedIn: Saab

Instagram: Saab

Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers' changing needs.

Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions (SDATS) is a joint venture between Saab and the Swedish Civil Aviation Administration (LFV). By combining LFV's unique operational experience with Saab's world-class technical solutions, Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions can manage the entire process from planning and implementation to the administration of air traffic control services.

Disclaimer

Saab AB published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 12:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
