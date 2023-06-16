Advanced search
  Saab AB (publ)
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Saab AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAAB B   SE0000112385

SAAB AB (PUBL)

(SAAB B)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:18:43 2023-06-16 am EDT
597.70 SEK   +2.73%
10:48aSaab : pilot next Swede in space﻿
PU
07:26aBAAINBw Selects Saab's Sensor Suite for Eurofighter Jet
MT
07:10aSaab : new Deployable Digital Tower revealed﻿
PU
Saab : pilot next Swede in space﻿

06/16/2023 | 10:48am EDT
CU 23:026 E

Press release 16 June 2023

Saab pilot next Swede in space

Sweden's new astronaut is Saab's Chief Test Pilot Marcus Wandt. Saab is one of the co-financiers of the project that makes a space flight possible and ensures that Sweden is at the forefront of space research.

Today it was presented that Marcus Wandt, Chief Test Pilot for the fighter jet Gripen at Saab, will participate in a space flight to the International Space Station, ISS.

"We are very happy for Marcus and of course very proud that a Saab employee will be the next Swede in space. It shows our capability to attract talented employees to Saab. This is important for Swedish industry and Swedish innovation," says Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab.

In November 2022, Marcus Wandt was selected as a member of the European Space Agency's (ESA) astronaut reserve. In April 2023, it became clear that Sweden's goal is to get a new Swedish astronaut into space.

"It feels fantastic and I am very proud to become the next Swedish astronaut in space. As a Gripen pilot at Saab I am used to flying at very high speeds and pushing my limits. I look forward to taking these experiences to space," says Marcus Wandt.

Saab is the biggest contributor from the Swedish business sector to this space flight. Saab has for many years supported a large number of Swedish research and development projects. With a focus on innovation and advanced technology, Saab wants to contribute to keeping Sweden and Swedish industry at the forefront, even within the space area.

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 19,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

Saab AB (publ)

SE-581 88 Linköping

Sweden

Registration no.: 556036-0793

Contact

Saab Press Centre

+46 (0)734 180 018 presscentre@saabgroup.com

Disclaimer

Saab AB published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 14:47:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
