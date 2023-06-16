Saab pilot next Swede in space

Sweden's new astronaut is Saab's Chief Test Pilot Marcus Wandt. Saab is one of the co-financiers of the project that makes a space flight possible and ensures that Sweden is at the forefront of space research.

Today it was presented that Marcus Wandt, Chief Test Pilot for the fighter jet Gripen at Saab, will participate in a space flight to the International Space Station, ISS.

"We are very happy for Marcus and of course very proud that a Saab employee will be the next Swede in space. It shows our capability to attract talented employees to Saab. This is important for Swedish industry and Swedish innovation," says Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab.

In November 2022, Marcus Wandt was selected as a member of the European Space Agency's (ESA) astronaut reserve. In April 2023, it became clear that Sweden's goal is to get a new Swedish astronaut into space.

"It feels fantastic and I am very proud to become the next Swedish astronaut in space. As a Gripen pilot at Saab I am used to flying at very high speeds and pushing my limits. I look forward to taking these experiences to space," says Marcus Wandt.

Saab is the biggest contributor from the Swedish business sector to this space flight. Saab has for many years supported a large number of Swedish research and development projects. With a focus on innovation and advanced technology, Saab wants to contribute to keeping Sweden and Swedish industry at the forefront, even within the space area.

