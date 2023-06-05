Press release 5 June 2023

Saab receives order for

Sabertooth

Saab has received an order for the autonomous underwater vehicle Sabertooth from the marine geophysical company PXGEO. The order value is SEK 620 million and deliveries will take place 2023-2025.

The order includes more than 20 Sabertooth vehicles, which makes this the largest Sabertooth order to date. These will form part of PXGEO's MantaRay solution for offshore seismic data acquisition and will be used for deployment and recovery of equipment during ocean bottom surveys.

"Together with PXGEO, we are taking the step to make offshore seismic data acquisition fully autonomous. This is a great achievement, made possible by our combined expertise," says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab's business area Dynamics.

Saab's Sabertooth is a powerful and versatile underwater vehicle. With capability to perform operations to depths of up to 3,000 metres, it is ideal for seabed investigations.

"We are excited to bring the efficiency and reliability of the autonomous Sabertooth platform to the offshore seismic industry. The combined efforts between PXGEO's engineering team and Saab in the development of MantaRay will revolutionize our industry and finally unlock the full potential of ocean bottom node seismic in line with PXGEO's commitment to United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals," says Tony Bowman, CEO of PXGEO.

PXGEO is an innovative marine geophysical service provider with headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 19,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

