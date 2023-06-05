Advanced search
Saab : receives order for Sabertooth﻿

06/05/2023 | 03:11am EDT
Press release 5 June 2023

Saab receives order for

Sabertooth

Saab has received an order for the autonomous underwater vehicle Sabertooth from the marine geophysical company PXGEO. The order value is SEK 620 million and deliveries will take place 2023-2025.

The order includes more than 20 Sabertooth vehicles, which makes this the largest Sabertooth order to date. These will form part of PXGEO's MantaRay solution for offshore seismic data acquisition and will be used for deployment and recovery of equipment during ocean bottom surveys.

"Together with PXGEO, we are taking the step to make offshore seismic data acquisition fully autonomous. This is a great achievement, made possible by our combined expertise," says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab's business area Dynamics.

Saab's Sabertooth is a powerful and versatile underwater vehicle. With capability to perform operations to depths of up to 3,000 metres, it is ideal for seabed investigations.

"We are excited to bring the efficiency and reliability of the autonomous Sabertooth platform to the offshore seismic industry. The combined efforts between PXGEO's engineering team and Saab in the development of MantaRay will revolutionize our industry and finally unlock the full potential of ocean bottom node seismic in line with PXGEO's commitment to United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals," says Tony Bowman, CEO of PXGEO.

PXGEO is an innovative marine geophysical service provider with headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 19,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

Saab AB (publ)

SE-581 88 Linköping

Sweden

Registration no.: 556036-0793

CU 23:023 E

Contact

Saab Press Centre

+46 (0)734 180 018 presscentre@saabgroup.com

Disclaimer

Saab AB published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2023 07:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SAAB AB (PUBL)
03:11aSaab : receives order for Sabertooth﻿
PU
06/01KebNi Shares Gain 5% on SEK80 Million Order from Saab
MT
05/30Saab Receives SEK3 Billion Ammunition Order
MT
05/29Saab receives order for Carl-Gustaf ammunition to Sweden
AQ
05/29Saab AB Receives Order for Carl-Gustaf Compound to Sweden
CI
05/25Saab : receives order for sight- and fire control capability﻿
PU
05/25Saab Wins SEK900 Million Order for Sight, Fire Control Capability in Combat Vehicles
MT
05/24Factbox-Ukraine wants F-16 jets - how is coalition developing for training pilots?
RE
05/17Factbox-Why Ukraine is bidding for F-16 jets and will it succeed?
RE
05/10Saab, Embraer Commence Brazilian Production Line for Gripen E Figher Jets
MT
Analyst Recommendations on SAAB AB (PUBL)
Financials
Sales 2023 48 439 M 4 494 M 4 494 M
Net income 2023 2 960 M 275 M 275 M
Net cash 2023 4 153 M 385 M 385 M
P/E ratio 2023 26,9x
Yield 2023 1,09%
Capitalization 79 152 M 7 344 M 7 344 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,55x
EV / Sales 2024 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 19 651
Free-Float 62,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 596,60 SEK
Average target price 690,75 SEK
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Micael Johansson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian Carl Peter Luiga Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Marcus Wallenberg Independent Director
Petter Bedoire Chief Technology Officer
Joakim Westh Independent Director
