Saab receives order for sight- and fire control capability

Saab has received an order for sight- and fire control capability from BAE Systems Hägglunds. The order value is approximately SEK 900 million and deliveries are scheduled 2023-2029.

Saab will provide the capability for the BAE Systems' CV90 combat vehicles ordered by the Slovak Republic in late 2022 and will carry out the work in Sweden and the Slovak Republic.

"We look forward to continuing to deliver our proven sight- and fire control capability for BAE Systems' CV90, providing the user with precise targeting capability regardless of the vehicle's movements says Carl-Johan Bergholm, head of Saab's business area Surveillance.

Saab's sight- and fire control capability for tanks and combat vehicles provides high hit probability against ground and air targets.

