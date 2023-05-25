Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Saab AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAAB B   SE0000112385

SAAB AB (PUBL)

(SAAB B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:30:55 2023-05-25 am EDT
579.00 SEK   +0.38%
05:02aSaab : receives order for sight- and fire control capability﻿
PU
04:44aSaab Wins SEK900 Million Order for Sight, Fire Control Capability in Combat Vehicles
MT
05/24Factbox-Ukraine wants F-16 jets - how is coalition developing for training pilots?
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saab : receives order for sight- and fire control capability﻿

05/25/2023 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CU 23:021 E

Press release 25 May 2023

Saab receives order for sight- and fire control capability

Saab has received an order for sight- and fire control capability from BAE Systems Hägglunds. The order value is approximately SEK 900 million and deliveries are scheduled 2023-2029.

Saab will provide the capability for the BAE Systems' CV90 combat vehicles ordered by the Slovak Republic in late 2022 and will carry out the work in Sweden and the Slovak Republic.

"We look forward to continuing to deliver our proven sight- and fire control capability for BAE Systems' CV90, providing the user with precise targeting capability regardless of the vehicle's movements says Carl-Johan Bergholm, head of Saab's business area Surveillance.

Saab's sight- and fire control capability for tanks and combat vehicles provides high hit probability against ground and air targets.

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 19,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

Saab AB (publ)

SE-581 88 Linköping

Sweden

Registration no.: 556036-0793

Contact

Saab Press Centre

+46 (0)734 180 018 presscentre@saabgroup.com

Disclaimer

Saab AB published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 09:00:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SAAB AB (PUBL)
05:02aSaab : receives order for sight- and fire control capability﻿
PU
04:44aSaab Wins SEK900 Million Order for Sight, Fire Control Capability in Combat Vehicles
MT
05/24Factbox-Ukraine wants F-16 jets - how is coalition developing for training pilots?
RE
05/17Factbox-Why Ukraine is bidding for F-16 jets and will it succeed?
RE
05/10Saab, Embraer Commence Brazilian Production Line for Gripen E Figher Jets
MT
05/09Saab : Gripen E production line inaugurated in Brazil﻿
PU
05/09Embraer and Saab launch joint production line for Gripen fighter jets in Brazil
RE
05/02Saab : Giraffe 1X wins UK Ministry of Defence orders﻿
PU
05/01Saab : to present Maritime Live Training at IMDEX Asia﻿
PU
04/26Saab Affirms FY23 Organic Sales Growth Guidance
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAAB AB (PUBL)
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 48 439 M 4 521 M 4 521 M
Net income 2023 2 960 M 276 M 276 M
Net cash 2023 4 153 M 388 M 388 M
P/E ratio 2023 26,0x
Yield 2023 1,13%
Capitalization 76 525 M 7 143 M 7 143 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
EV / Sales 2024 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 19 651
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart SAAB AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Saab AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAAB AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 576,80 SEK
Average target price 690,75 SEK
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Micael Johansson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian Carl Peter Luiga Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Marcus Wallenberg Independent Director
Petter Bedoire Chief Technology Officer
Joakim Westh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAAB AB (PUBL)40.44%7 143
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-6.78%137 179
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-6.96%114 630
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-18.80%67 278
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-16.59%56 673
BAE SYSTEMS PLC11.07%36 390
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer