Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Saab AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAAB B   SE0000112385

SAAB AB (PUBL)

(SAAB B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29:58 2023-04-28 am EDT
575.60 SEK   -2.57%
02:18aSaab : to present Maritime Live Training at IMDEX Asia﻿
PU
04/26Saab Affirms FY23 Organic Sales Growth Guidance
MT
04/26Saab : Presentation Q1
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saab : to present Maritime Live Training at IMDEX Asia﻿

05/01/2023 | 02:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWS FROM SAAB

1 May 2023 CUE 23-020

Saab to present Maritime Live Training at

IMDEX Asia

Saab is showcasing its latest generation Maritime Live Training Solution at IMDEX Asia, Asia Pacific's leading naval and maritime event taking place in Singapore 3-5 May. You are welcome to visit Saab's booth #L15 at Changi Exhibition Centre to learn more.

As the world-leading supplier of interoperable, realistic live training solutions for the land domain, Saab is now expanding its offer to the littoral and amphibious domains. Maritime operations are a key component within the joint training environment and require equal levels of realistic conditions and operational feedback. This need has most recently been demonstrated by Saab's major contract win to supply the U.S. Marine Corps with their future live instrumentation training capability.

"Realistic training, coupled with immediate feedback and detailed evaluation, is the optimal preparation for any military or law enforcement operation. Our live capability is now available for maritime training and we have chosen IMDEX to showcase this new addition with our latest generation of Modular Target System and Compact Ballistic Laser solutions," says Åsa Thegström, head of Saab's business unit Training and Simulation.

Saab products on display at IMDEX also include the combat boat CB90, the lightweight multi-mission surveillance radar Giraffe 1X, maritime health care solutions and a range of underwater systems: the anti-submarine warfare solution Saab Lightweight Torpedo (SLWT), the Multi-Shot Mine Neutralisation System (MuMNS) and anti-submarine warfare training system AUV62-AT.

Saab is unique in the naval domain, and the only company with the in-house skills to deliver advanced combat vessels and submarines, as well as all of the weapons, sensors, fire control and C2 systems that complete the maritime battlespace.

NEWS FROM SAAB

Learn more about Saab's live training solutions on www.saab.com/products/live-training

Learn more about Saab at IMDEX on www.saab.com/imdex

For further information, please contact:

Anna Bergenlid

Saab Press contact at IMDEX +46 73 437 53 06 anna.bergenlid@saabgroup.com

Saab Press Centre,

+46 (0)734 180 018 presscentre@saabgroup.com

www.saab.com

Twitter: @Saab

Facebook: @saab

LinkedIn: Saab

Instagram: Saab

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 19,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

Disclaimer

Saab AB published this content on 01 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2023 06:17:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SAAB AB (PUBL)
02:18aSaab : to present Maritime Live Training at IMDEX Asia﻿
PU
04/26Saab Affirms FY23 Organic Sales Growth Guidance
MT
04/26Saab : Presentation Q1
PU
04/26Transcript : Saab AB, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 26, 2023
CI
04/26Saab : Report (en)
PU
04/26Saab : Webcast Q1 2023
PU
04/26Saab operating profit rises on high demand
RE
04/26Saab Q1 2023 results - In a time of high demand
AQ
04/26Saab AB Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/13Saab : Presentation CMD 2023
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAAB AB (PUBL)
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 48 797 M 4 758 M 4 758 M
Net income 2023 2 993 M 292 M 292 M
Net cash 2023 4 676 M 456 M 456 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,6x
Yield 2023 1,11%
Capitalization 76 365 M 7 445 M 7 445 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
EV / Sales 2024 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 19 651
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart SAAB AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Saab AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAAB AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 575,60 SEK
Average target price 654,50 SEK
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Micael Johansson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian Carl Peter Luiga Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Marcus Wallenberg Independent Director
Petter Bedoire Chief Technology Officer
Joakim Westh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAAB AB (PUBL)40.15%7 445
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-1.01%145 665
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-4.53%117 623
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-15.46%70 048
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-12.00%59 792
BAE SYSTEMS PLC18.46%38 870
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer