NEWS FROM SAAB
1 May 2023 CUE 23-020
Saab to present Maritime Live Training at
IMDEX Asia
Saab is showcasing its latest generation Maritime Live Training Solution at IMDEX Asia, Asia Pacific's leading naval and maritime event taking place in Singapore 3-5 May. You are welcome to visit Saab's booth #L15 at Changi Exhibition Centre to learn more.
As the world-leading supplier of interoperable, realistic live training solutions for the land domain, Saab is now expanding its offer to the littoral and amphibious domains. Maritime operations are a key component within the joint training environment and require equal levels of realistic conditions and operational feedback. This need has most recently been demonstrated by Saab's major contract win to supply the U.S. Marine Corps with their future live instrumentation training capability.
"Realistic training, coupled with immediate feedback and detailed evaluation, is the optimal preparation for any military or law enforcement operation. Our live capability is now available for maritime training and we have chosen IMDEX to showcase this new addition with our latest generation of Modular Target System and Compact Ballistic Laser solutions," says Åsa Thegström, head of Saab's business unit Training and Simulation.
Saab products on display at IMDEX also include the combat boat CB90, the lightweight multi-mission surveillance radar Giraffe 1X, maritime health care solutions and a range of underwater systems: the anti-submarine warfare solution Saab Lightweight Torpedo (SLWT), the Multi-Shot Mine Neutralisation System (MuMNS) and anti-submarine warfare training system AUV62-AT.
Saab is unique in the naval domain, and the only company with the in-house skills to deliver advanced combat vessels and submarines, as well as all of the weapons, sensors, fire control and C2 systems that complete the maritime battlespace.
