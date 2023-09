COPENHAGEN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Swedish government will ask its armed forces to investigate the potential for sending Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine, Swedish public radio (SR) reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

The government wants to know, among other things, how a handover would affect Sweden's defence capabilities and how quickly Sweden could get new Gripen fighters, SR reported. (Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)