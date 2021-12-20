 Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Announces Increase in the Managed Distribution to an Annual Fixed Rate of 12%

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSE: BRW) (the “Fund”) today announced that its Board of Trustees has approved an increase in the annual targeted distribution rate under the Fund’s managed distribution plan from 8% to 12%.

Accordingly, beginning with the first distribution paid in January 2022, the Fund will make monthly distributions to shareholders at an annual minimum fixed rate of 12.00%, based on the average monthly NAV of the Fund’s common shares. The Fund will calculate the average NAV from the previous month based on the number of business days in that month on which the NAV is calculated. The distribution will be calculated as 12.00% of the previous month’s average NAV, divided by twelve. The Fund will generally distribute amounts necessary to satisfy the Fund’s plan and the requirements prescribed by excise tax rules and Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code. The Fund’s managed distribution plan is intended to provide shareholders with a constant, but not guaranteed, fixed minimum rate of distribution each month and is intended to narrow the discount between the market price and the NAV of the Fund’s common shares, but there is no assurance that the plan will be successful in doing so.

Under the managed distribution plan, to the extent that sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, the Fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution rate. No conclusions should be drawn about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the Fund’s distributions or from the terms of the Fund’s managed distribution plan. The Board may amend the terms of the plan or terminate the plan at any time. The amendment or termination of the plan could have an adverse effect on the market price of the Fund’s common shares. The plan will be subject to the periodic review by the Board, including a yearly review of the annual minimum fixed rate to determine if an adjustment should be made.

In compliance with Rule 19a-1 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, shareholders will receive a notice that details the source of income for each dividend such as net investment income, gain from the sale of securities and return of principal. However, determination of the actual source of the Fund’s dividend can only be made at year-end. The actual source amounts of all Fund dividends will be included in the Fund’s annual or semiannual reports. In addition, the tax treatment may differ from the accounting treatment used to calculate the source of the Fund’s dividends as shown on shareholders’ statements. Shareholders should refer to their Form 1099-DIV for the character and amount of distributions for income tax reporting purposes. Since each shareholder’s tax situation is unique, it may be advisable to consult a tax advisor as to the appropriate treatment of Fund distributions.

Important Notice

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute a recommendation or an offer or a solicitation to buy any common shares.

About Saba Capital

Saba Capital Management, L.P. is a registered investment adviser founded in 2009. Saba is a spin-out of a proprietary investing group founded by Boaz Weinstein at Deutsche Bank in 1998. Saba manages $3.8 billion across four core strategies: Credit Relative Value, Tail Hedge, SPACs and Closed-End Funds. Saba’s investors are predominantly institutions and include public and corporate pension plans, endowments and foundations, family offices, banks and insurers, bank private wealth platforms, fund of funds and certain high net worth individuals.

