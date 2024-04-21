SABAEK INVEST COMPANY P.L.C

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2023 2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Subject: Electing the following members (legal entity) and (ﻲﻌﻴﺒﻃ ﺺﺨﺷ/ﺔﻛﺮﺷ) ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

(person) as Board of Directors

Electing the following as a Board of Directors: ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

Name Nationality -:ﻢﻫﺅﺎﻤﺳﺍ

ﺔﻴﺴﻨﺠﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

Samer Sameh Aljabry Jordanian

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﻱﺮﺒﻌﺠﻟﺍ ﺢﻣﺎﺳ ﺮﻣﺎﺳ

Zaki Eskandar Maimoun Jordanian

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﻥﻮﻤﻴﻣ ﺭﺪﻨﻜﺳﺍ ﻲﻛﺯ

Jamal Mohamed Aloury Non-Jordanian

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺮﻴﻏ ﻱﺭﻮﻌﻟﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻝﺎﻤﺟ

Mohammad Ibrahim Jordanian

Theeb ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺐﻳﺫ ﻢﻴﻫﺍﺮﺑﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ

Sami Kamal Asfour Jordanian ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﻮﻔﺼﻋ ﻝﺎﻤﻛ ﻲﻣﺎﺳ

Name of Company No of Seats ﺪﻋﺎﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

ﺕﻻﺎﻛﻮﻠﻟ ﻁﻮﺤﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ 1 1 ﺕﻻﺎﻛﻮﻠﻟ ﻁﻮﺤﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

ﻪﻳﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﻪﻳﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ

ﺮﻃﺎﻨﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ 1 1 ﺮﻃﺎﻨﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

ﻪﻳﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻪﻳﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ

Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ

directors to determine their fees

Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors Arab ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Arab Professionals for the financial year 31-12-2024.And -12-31 ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ Professionals

authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2024

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. .ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ