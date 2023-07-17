SABAEK INVEST COMPANY P.L.C

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: SABAEK INVEST COMPANY P.L.C

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻚﺋﺎﺒﺳ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 17-07-2023 11:52:19 AM

AM 11:52:19 2023-07-17 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Trading in securities

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Kindly be informed that wafaa Ahmad Abuhijlrh

-07-10 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﺓﺎﺠﺣﻮﺑﺍ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﺀﺎﻓﻭ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

purchased/sold on the 10-07-2023 shares from company

ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10059)ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻚﺋﺎﺒﺳ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2023

SABAEK INVEST COMPANY P.L.C(10059).

.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ

Following are the details as below.

Type of

Number

Total

Percentag

ﺔﺒﺴﻧ

ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ

ﺩﺪﻋ

ﻉﻮﻧ

transactio

Of Share

number of

e of

ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ

ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ

ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

n

Transacte

shares

ownershi

ﺪﻌﺑ

ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ

ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ

d

held

p after

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ

transactio

ﺎﻬﺑ

n

1.3%

78225

3100

ﻊﻴﺑ

Sale

3100

78225

1.3%

Relation to the company

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ

Other

ﻯﺮﺧﺃ

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﺔﺟﻭﺯ

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﺔﺟﻭﺯ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Name: Majduleen Haider

Majduleen Haider :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

Position:

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ

:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ

