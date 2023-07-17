Sabaek for Investments PSC (Sabaek Invest) is a Jordan-based company engaged in a range of investment services and operations. The Company operates in investment activities in securities, real estate investment activities, brokerage services and portfolio management. The Company's investment activities are limited in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. The Company has one subsidiary, Sabaek Financial Services Company (99.9%), which is engaged in brokerage services.

Sector Diversified Investment Services