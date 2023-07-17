SABAEK INVEST COMPANY P.L.C

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: SABAEK INVEST COMPANY P.L.C

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻚﺋﺎﺒﺳ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 17-07-2023 11:50:47 AM

AM 11:50:47 2023-07-17 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Trading in securities

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Kindly be informed that Abdalmuttaleb Abu Hijleh

ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﺔﻠﺠﺣﻮﺑﺍ ﺱﺭﺎﻓ ﺐﻠﻄﻤﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

purchased/sold on the 13-07-2023 shares from company

(10059)ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻚﺋﺎﺒﺳ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2023-07-13

SABAEK INVEST COMPANY P.L.C(10059).

.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ

Following are the details as below.

Type of

Number

Total

Percentag

ﺔﺒﺴﻧ

ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ

ﺩﺪﻋ

ﻉﻮﻧ

transactio

Of Share

number of

e of

ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ

ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ

ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

n

Transacte

shares

ownershi

ﺪﻌﺑ

ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ

ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ

d

held

p after

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ

transactio

ﺎﻬﺑ

n

7.8%

468454

5000

ﻊﻴﺑ

Sale

5000

468454

7.8%

Relation to the company

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ

Board Member

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ

Major Shareholder (owns 5% or more of the company's

(ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ ﺮﺜﻛﺍ %5 ﻚﻠﻤﻳ) ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﺭﺎﺒﻛ

capital)

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Name: Majduleen Haider

Majduleen Haider :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

Position:

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ

:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Page 1 of 1

