SABAEK INVEST COMPANY P.L.C
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: SABAEK INVEST COMPANY P.L.C
ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻚﺋﺎﺒﺳ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 08-08-2023 09:52:04 AM
AM 09:52:04 2023-08-08 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Trading in securities
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Kindly be informed that Abdalmuttaleb Abu Hijleh
ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﺔﻠﺠﺣﻮﺑﺍ ﺱﺭﺎﻓ ﺐﻠﻄﻤﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
purchased/sold on the 06-08-2023 shares from company
(10059)ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻚﺋﺎﺒﺳ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2023-08-06
SABAEK INVEST COMPANY P.L.C(10059).
.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ
Following are the details as below.
7.22%
433563
36879
ﻊﻴﺑ
Sale
36879
433563
7.22%
Relation to the company
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ
Board Member
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ
Major Shareholder (owns 5% or more of the company's
(ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ ﺮﺜﻛﺍ %5 ﻚﻠﻤﻳ) ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﺭﺎﺒﻛ
capital)
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Name: Majduleen Haider
Majduleen Haider :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ
Position:
ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ
:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ
