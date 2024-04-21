SABAEK INVEST COMPANY P.L.C
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: SABAEK INVEST COMPANY P.L.C
ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻚﺋﺎﺒﺳ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 20-04-2024 11:58:03 AM
AM 11:58:03 2024-04-20 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Trading in securities
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Kindly be informed that zaki Eskandar Maymoun
-04-16 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﻥﻮﻤﻴﻣ ﺭﺪﻨﻜﺳﺍ ﻲﻛﺯ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
purchased/sold on the 16-04-2024 shares from company
ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10059)ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻚﺋﺎﺒﺳ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2024
SABAEK INVEST COMPANY P.L.C(10059).
.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ
Following are the details as below.
Type of
Number
Total
Percentag
ﺔﺒﺴﻧ
ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ
ﺩﺪﻋ
ﻉﻮﻧ
transactio
Of Share
number of
e of
ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ
ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ
ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
n
Transacte
shares
ownershi
ﺪﻌﺑ
ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ
ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ
d
held
p after
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ
transactio
ﺎﻬﺑ
n
6.97%
418419
10431
ﺀﺍﺮﺷ
Purchase
10431
418419
6.97%
Relation to the company
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ
Board Member
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Name: Majduleen Haider
Majduleen Haider :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ
Position:
ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ
ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ
:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ
Page 1 of 1
