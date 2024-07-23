Sabaek for Investments PSC (Sabaek Invest) is a Jordan-based company engaged in a range of investment services and operations. The Company operates in investment activities in securities, real estate investment activities, brokerage services and portfolio management. The Companyâs investment activities are limited in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. The Company has one subsidiary, Sabaek Financial Services Company (99.9%), which is engaged in brokerage services.