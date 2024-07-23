SABAEK INVEST COMPANY P.L.C
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: SABAEK INVEST COMPANY P.L.C
ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻚﺋﺎﺒﺳ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 23-07-2024 09:40:51 AM
AM 09:40:51 2024-07-23 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Trading in securities
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Kindly be informed that ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﻻﺎﻛﻮﻠﻟ ﻁﻮﺤﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ
ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﻻﺎﻛﻮﻠﻟ ﻁﻮﺤﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
purchased/sold on the 21-07-2024 shares from company
ﻚﺋﺎﺒﺳ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2024-07-21 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
SABAEK INVEST COMPANY P.L.C(10059).
.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10059)ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ
Following are the details as below.
Type of
Number
Total
Percentag
ﺔﺒﺴﻧ
ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ
ﺩﺪﻋ
ﻉﻮﻧ
transactio
Of Share
number of
e of
ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ
ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ
ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
n
Transacte
shares
ownershi
ﺪﻌﺑ
ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ
ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ
d
held
p after
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ
transactio
ﺎﻬﺑ
n
3.76%
226111
10000
ﺀﺍﺮﺷ
Purchase
10000
226111
3.76%
Relation to the company
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ
Board Member
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Name: Majduleen Haider
Majduleen Haider :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ
Position:
ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ
ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ
:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ
Page 1 of 1
