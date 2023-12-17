Certain Ordinary Shares of Sababa Security S.p.A. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 17-DEC-2023.

Certain Ordinary Shares of Sababa Security S.p.A. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 17-DEC-2023. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 730 days starting from 17-DEC-2021 to 17-DEC-2023.



Details:

On December 14, 2021 the Issuer, Ikkham Srl, Ponchik Srl and Drag Srl took on against of the Global Coordinator a lock-up commitment (the "Lock-Up Agreement") pursuant to which they have committed for a period of 12 months starting from the Trading Start Date, to not sell any shares, pursuant to the Lock Up agreement.



The lock up commitments are undertaken by Drag Srl and Ikkham Srl for a period of 12 months from the Date of Start of Trading and by Ponchik Srl for a period of 24 months from the Trading Start Date.