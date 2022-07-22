Sababa Security S p A : PARTNERS WITH EC-COUNCIL TO FIGHT THE CYBERSECURITY SKILLS SHORTAGE THROUGH HIGHLY SPECIALISED TRAINING COURSES

Milan, July, 22, 2022 - Sababa Security S.p.A. ("Sababa Security" or the "Company"), a leading Italian operator in the cybersecurity industry providing an integrated and customised offering of products and managed services to protect different IT and OT environments from cyber threats - listed on Euronext Growth Milan - announces a new partnership with EC-Council - the world's largest cyber security training & certification body - aimed at fighting the cybersecurity skills shortage in Italy with highly specialised training courses.

According to the ACN - the National Cybersecurity Agency - Italy needs at least 100,000 experts to meet the demands of companies. However, there are approximately 6,000 cybersecurity professionals today - still too few, especially considering that Italy ranks among the top countries in the world most affected by ransomware.

As talent is hard to find outside, organisations should foster it internally by upskilling their current workforce and ensuring they gain and advance their skillset, since cyber criminals are growing more aggressive. This is where EC-Council and Sababa Security join forces.

Operating in 145 countries, EC-Council has trained and certified over 500,000 information security professionals globally, including specialists from some of the finest organisations around the world such as the US Army, the FBI, IBM, and the United Nations.

Falling among the first 10 Italian partners, Sababa Security will be offering EC-Council's certification courses, including the world-renowned Certified Ethical Hacker CEH focused on the latest commercial-grade hacking tools, techniques, and methodologies used by hackers and information security professionals to lawfully hack an organisation.

"Here at Sababa Security we firmly believe in the technical expertise of the employees. Keeping up to date with tools, techniques and methodologies in the cyber field can really make a difference in the ongoing protection of systems," commented Omar Morando, CTO of Sababa Security, "We are proud of this new partnership with EC-Council, which has been offering world-recognized, top-notch training courses for over 20 years. This strategic collaboration allows us to add an important piece to our training portfolio by including specialised courses with a high technical content."

"The EC-Council group is made up of several entities that all help serve the same goal which is to create a better, safer cyber world through awareness and education. Our Lives are dedicated to the mitigation and remediation of the cyber plague that is menacing the world today", commented Jay Bavisi, President and CEO of EC-Council.

About Sababa Security

Sababa Security, headquartered in Milan, Rome, Turin and Genoa - incorporated in October 2019 - is a leading Italian cyber security provider, with a significant suite of strategic products and services, not only for the security of corporate IT environments but also for the automotive sector, Industrial Cybersecurity, government institutions, law enforcement, managed to protect different IT and OT environments from threats and cybercrime by supporting the customer throughout the value chain. The company enjoys a strong reputation earned in the field and has emerged as a one stop shop with a wide range of products and services for all cybersecurity needs. Sababa has a highly experienced top management with an international orientation. Sababa's objective is to grow through internationalisation by leveraging a successful business model, developing new proprietary technologies, strengthening the organisational structure, growing through M&A operations with the acquisition of companies that offer potential synergies that can be integrated by implementing a business model that creates even more value for the company, its shareholders and its stakeholders.

Sababa Security S.p.A. is listed on Euronext Growth Milan - ISIN Code: IT0005468506

About EC-Council

EC-Council certification programs are recognized worldwide and have received endorsements from various government agencies, including the United States Federal Government (via the Montgomery GI Bill), the National Security Agency (NSA), and the Committee on National Security Systems (CNSS).

All these reputed organizations have certified

Certified Ethical Hacking (CEH), Computer Hacking Forensics Investigator (CHFI), EC-Council Disaster Recovery Professional (EDRP), EC-Council Certified Security Analyst (ECSA) and The Advanced Penetration Testing Program and The Licensed Penetration Tester (LPT)(Master) programs for meeting the 4011, 4012, 4013A, 4014, 4015 and 4016 training standards for information security professionals. EC-Council has received accreditation from the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) for our coveted CEH, CCISO, CHFI, and CND programs. We have so far certified over 500,000 professionals in various e-business and cybersecurity skills.

iLearn is EC-Council's direct certification training program. iLearn delivers EC-Council certification courses through asynchronous way through our streaming video platform. iLearn deliverables are: One year access to the pre-recorded video content, One year access to the E-courseware, 6 months access to the iLabs and Certification exam voucher.