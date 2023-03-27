Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Sababa Security S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBB   IT0005468506

SABABA SECURITY S.P.A.

(SBB)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-03-27 am EDT
3.930 EUR   +0.38%
12:28pSababa closes 2022 with declining profit; revenues doubled
AN
02/27Mib the best; goes down Saipem before accounts
AN
02/27Sababa Security finalizes 40 percent acquisition of Digipoint
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sababa closes 2022 with declining profit; revenues doubled

03/27/2023 | 12:28pm EDT
(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Sababa Security Spa on Monday approved the draft financial statements for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, which closed with a profit of EUR420,000 from EUR568,000 in the previous year.

Sales revenue amounted to EUR11.1 million, up from EUR5.4 million in the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, "with triple-digit growth demonstrating the consolidation of Sababa Security's presence in the cybersecurity market," the company's memo said.

Sales revenues amounted to EUR9.7 million with a 98 percent increase from EUR4.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Ebitda is EUR1.01 million, up 10% from EUR920,000 as of Dec. 31, 2021, with a 10% margin on revenues.

Ebit is EUR500,000, down 15% on the previous year and with a margin of 5.2%.

Net financial position is cash positive at EUR4.13 million, compared to cash positive NFP as of June 30, 2022 of EUR6.24 million and cash positive NFP of EUR6.83 million as of December 31, 2021.

Sababa ended Monday's session in the green by 0.4 percent at EUR3.93 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SABABA SECURITY S.P.A. 0.38% 3.93 Delayed Quote.16.69%
TRIPLA CO., LTD. -3.06% 2280 Delayed Quote.15.92%
Financials
Sales 2022 10,5 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
Net income 2022 1,20 M 1,29 M 1,29 M
Net cash 2022 4,50 M 4,85 M 4,85 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 29,1 M 31,3 M 31,4 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,34x
EV / Sales 2023 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 31,4%
Chart SABABA SECURITY S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Sababa Security S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SABABA SECURITY S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,92 €
Average target price 5,40 €
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Davide Rota President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SABABA SECURITY S.P.A.16.69%31
ACCENTURE PLC1.93%171 777
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-4.18%138 621
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-11.07%113 651
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.35%88 725
INFOSYS LIMITED-8.46%69 013
