(Alliance News) - Sabaf Spa announced Monday that Cinzia Saleri, through the company of the same name, has taken over 75,000 ordinary shares in Sabaf.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR17, for a total consideration of EUR1.3 million.

Sabaf's stock is up 0.9 percent at EUR16.60 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

