Sabaf S p A : Auditors' report on consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2022

Independent auditor's report pursuant to article 14 of Legislative Decree n. 39, dated 27 January 2010 and article 10 of EU Regulation n. 537/2014

To the Shareholders of

Sabaf S.p.A.

Report on the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Sabaf Group (the Group), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at December 31, 2022, and the consolidated income statement, the consolidated statement of comprehensive income, the statement of changes in consolidated shareholders' equity and the consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and the explanatory notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view of the financial position of the Group as at December 31, 2022, and of its financial performance and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union and with the regulations issued for implementing art. 9 of Legislative Decree n. 38/2005.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISA Italia). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of Sabaf S.p.A. in accordance with the regulations and standards on ethics and independence applicable to audits of financial statements under Italian Laws. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

