Sabaf S p A : Auditors' report on consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2022
04/06/2023 | 11:14am EDT
Sabaf S.p.A.
Consolidated financial statements as at December 31, 2022
Independent auditor's report pursuant to article 14 of Legislative Decree n. 39, dated 27 January 2010, and article 10 of EU Regulation n. 537/2014
Independent auditor's report pursuant to article 14 of Legislative Decree n. 39, dated 27 January 2010 and article 10 of EU Regulation n. 537/2014
(Translation from the original Italian text)
To the Shareholders of
Sabaf S.p.A.
Report on the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements
Opinion
We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Sabaf Group (the Group), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at December 31, 2022, and the consolidated income statement, the consolidated statement of comprehensive income, the statement of changes in consolidated shareholders' equity and the consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and the explanatory notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.
In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view of the financial position of the Group as at December 31, 2022, and of its financial performance and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union and with the regulations issued for implementing art. 9 of Legislative Decree n. 38/2005.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISA Italia). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of Sabaf S.p.A. in accordance with the regulations and standards on ethics and independence applicable to audits of financial statements under Italian Laws. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Key Audit Matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.
We identified the following key audit matter:
Key Audit Matters
Audit Responses
Valuation of the purchase price allocation related to P.G.A. acquisition
During the year 2022 the Group acquired the P.G.A. Group. The acquisition has been accounted for pursuant to IFRS 3, Business Combination, including the related purchase price allocation (hereinafter, "PPA"). The PPA is aimed to determine, at the acquisition date, the fair value of the identifiable assets and liabilities acquired. The fair value of such identified assets and liabilities has been estimated based on complex assumptions that, by their nature, required judgments from management. The PPA resulted in a residual goodwill.
Considering the significance of the transaction and the amounts involved in the PPA, the complexity of the assumptions assumed in the calculation of the fair value of the acquired assets and liabilities, and the level of judgement exercised by management, we determined this area represents a key audit matter.
The note "Information related to IFRS 3" of the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022 include the description of the process followed by Group management and the impacts on the consolidated financial statements.
Our audit procedures in response to the key audit matter included, among others: (i) the analysis of the agreements signed within the P.G.A. Group acquisition process and the assessment of the related accounting treatment adopted by Sabaf Group; (ii) the assessment of the valuation reports prepared by the external specialist who supported the Company in the calculation of the fair valuation of the assets and liabilities identified, and in the purchase price allocation process, (iii) the assessment of the key assumptions used by management in performing the aforementioned procedures.
In performing our audit procedures, we involved EY internal valuation specialists who assisted us in the assessment of the key assumptions and methodology adopted by management.
Lastly, we evaluated the appropriateness of the disclosures included in the explanatory notes of the consolidated financial statements.
Recoverability of goodwill
Goodwill at December 31, 2022 amounted to Euro 27,6 million, and was allocated to the following Group's Cash Generating Units (CGU):
"Hinges" CGU for Euro 4,4 million;
"Professional burners" CGU for Euro 1,8 million;
"Electronic components" CGU for Euro 16,6 million;
"Electronic components P.G.A." CGU for Euro 1,1 million;
"CMI Hinges" CGU for Euro 3,7 million;
The processes and methodologies to valuate and determine the recoverable amount of each CGU, in terms of value in use, are based on complex assumptions that, due to their nature, imply the use of judgement by management, in particular with reference to the future cash flow forecasts in the period covered by the Group business plan, the assessment of the normalized cash flows used to estimate the terminal value and the long term growth and discount rates applied to the future cash flow forecasts.
Considering the level of judgement and complexity of the assumptions applied in
estimating the recoverable amount of goodwill we determined that this area represents a key audit matter.
The disclosures related to the valuation of goodwill are included in paragraph "Goodwill" and in note "4 - Intangible Assets".
Our audit procedures in response to this key audit matter included, among others: (i) assessment of the process and key controls implemented by the Group in connection with the valuation of goodwill; (ii) assessment of the CGUs perimeter and the allocation of the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities to each CGU; (iii) assessment of the key assumptions underlying future cash flow forecasts; (iv) test of the consistency of the future cash flow forecasts allocated to each CGU against the 2023-2027 business plan; (v) assessment of the accuracy of cash flow projections as compared to historical results;
assessment of the long term growth rates and discount rates.
In performing our analysis, we engaged our experts in valuation techniques, who have independently performed calculation and sensitivity analyses of key assumptions in order to determine any changes in assumptions that could materially impact the valuation of the recoverable amount.
Lastly, we evaluated the appropriateness of the disclosures included in the explanatory notes of the consolidated financial statements and the consistency of the related disclosure provided in the Report on Operations.
Responsibilities of Directors and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements
The Directors are responsible for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements that give a true and fair view in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union and with the regulations issued for implementing art. 9 of Legislative Decree n. 38/2005, and, within the terms provided by the law, for such internal control as they determine is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
The Directors are responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern and, when preparing the consolidated financial statements, for the appropriateness of the going concern assumption, and for appropriate disclosure thereof. The Directors prepare the consolidated financial statements on a going concern basis unless they either intend to liquidate the Parent Company Sabaf S.p.A. or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.
The statutory audit committee ("Collegio Sindacale") is responsible, within the terms provided by the law, for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process.
Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISA Italia) will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISA Italia), we have exercised professional judgment and maintained professional skepticism throughout the audit. In addition:
we have identified and assessed the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, designed and performed audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtained audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;
we have obtained an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control;
we have evaluated the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Directors;
we have concluded on the appropriateness of Directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to consider this matter in forming our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern;
we have evaluated the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation;
we have obtained sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.