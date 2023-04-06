Sabaf S p A : Auditors' report on the separate financial statements at 31 December 2022

Sabaf S.p.A. Financial statements as at December 31, 2022 Independent auditor's report pursuant to article 14 of Legislative Decree n. 39, dated 27 January 2010, and article 10 of EU Regulation n. 537/2014

EY S.p.A. Tel: +39 030 2896111 Corso Magenta, 29 Fax: +39 030 295437 25121 Brescia ey.com Independent auditor's report pursuant to article 14 of Legislative Decree n. 39, dated 27 January 2010 and article 10 of EU Regulation n. 537/2014 (Translation from the original Italian text) To the Shareholders of Sabaf S.p.A. Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion We have audited the financial statements of Sabaf S.p.A. (the Company), which comprise the statement of financial position as at December 31, 2022, and the income statement, the comprehensive income statement, the statement of changes in shareholders' equity and the statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and the explanatory notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. In our opinion, the financial statements give a true and fair view of the financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2022, and of its financial performance and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union and with the regulations issued for implementing art. 9 of Legislative Decree n. 38/2005. Basis for Opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISA Italia). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the regulations and standards on ethics and independence applicable to audits of financial statements under Italian Laws. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Key Audit Matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. EY S.p.A. Sede Legale: Via Lombardia, 31 - 00187 Roma Capitale Sociale Euro 2.525.000,00 i.v. Iscritta alla S.O. del Registro delle Imprese presso la C.C.I.A.A. di Roma Codice fiscale e numero di iscrizione 00434000584 - numero R.E.A. 250904 P.IVA 00891231003 Iscritta al Registro Revisori Legali al n. 70945 Pubblicato sulla G.U. Suppl. 13 - IV Serie Speciale del 17/2/1998 Iscritta all'Albo Speciale delle società di revisione Consob al progressivo n. 2 delibera n.10831 del 16/7/1997 A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited

We identified the following key audit matter: Key Audit Matter Audit Responses Valuation of investments The balance of investments at December 31, 2022 amounted to Euro 112,5 million. The most significant investments are: Sabaf Beyaz Esya Parcalari Sanayi Ve Ticaret Limited: Euro 32,1 million;

C.M.I. S.r.l.: Euro 21 million;

Sabaf do Brasil: Euro 13,2 million;

Faringosi Hinges S.p.A.: Euro 10,3 million;

Okida Elektronik Sanayi Limited Sirket: Euro 8,7 million;

P.G.A. S.r.l.: Euro 7,8 million;

A.R.C. S.r.l.: Euro 6,5 million. Management assesses the existence of impairment indicators on investments at least annually, in line with its strategy in managing each separate entity within the group and, if present, such investments are subject to an impairment test. The processes and methodologies to valuate and determine the recoverable amount of investments are based on complex assumptions that, due to their nature, imply the use of judgement by management, in particular with reference to the assumptions underlying future cash flow forecasts in the period covered by the business plan, the estimate of the terminal value and the calculation of the long-term growth and discount rates applied to the future cash flow forecasts. Considering the level of judgement and complexity of the assumptions applied in estimating the recoverable amount of investments, we determined that this area represents a key audit matter. The disclosures related to the valuation of investments are included in paragraph "Use of estimates" and in note "5 Equity Investments". Our audit procedures in response to this key audit matter included, among others: (i) assessment of the process and key controls implemented by the Company in connection with the valuation of investments; (ii) assessment of the assumptions underlying future cash flow forecasts; (iii) test of the consistency of the investments future cash flow forecasts against the 2023-2027 business plan; assessment of the accuracy of cash flow projections as compared to historical results; (v) assessment of the long-term growth rates and discount rates. In performing our analysis, we engaged our experts in valuation techniques, who have independently performed calculation and sensitivity analyses of key assumptions in order to determine any changes in assumptions that could materially impact the valuation of the recoverable amount. Lastly, we evaluated the appropriateness of the disclosures included in the explanatory notes of the financial statements and the consistency of the related disclosure provided in the Report on Operations. 2

Responsibilities of Directors and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements The Directors are responsible for the preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union and with the regulations issued for implementing art. 9 of Legislative Decree n. 38/2005, and, within the terms provided by the law, for such internal control as they determine is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. The Directors are responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and, when preparing the financial statements, for the appropriateness of the going concern assumption, and for appropriate disclosure thereof. The Directors prepare the financial statements on a going concern basis unless they either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so. The statutory audit committee ("Collegio Sindacale") is responsible, within the terms provided by the law, for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process. Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISA Italia) will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISA Italia), we have exercised professional judgment and maintained professional skepticism throughout the audit. In addition: we have identified and assessed the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, designed and performed audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtained audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

we have obtained an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control;

we have evaluated the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Directors;

we have concluded on the appropriateness of Directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to consider this matter in forming our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. 3