Sabaf S p A : Board of Statutory Auditors' Report

(hereinafter also "SABAF" or "Company"), pursuant to Art. 153 of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 1998 (hereinafter also TUF) and Art. 2429, paragraph 2 of the Italian Civil Code, is called upon to report to the Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the Financial Statements on the supervisory activity carried out during the financial year in the performance of its duties on any omissions and reprehensible facts found and on the results of the financial year, as well as to formulate proposals regarding the Financial Statements, the approval thereof and matters falling within its competence. First of all, note that the Board of Directors called the Shareholders' Meeting for the approval of the financial statements for the year 2022 on 28 April 2023 and, therefore, within the term of one hundred and twenty days pursuant to Article 2364 of the Italian Civil Code. Note that the financial statement report was made available to the public in accordance with the terms of Art. 154-ter of the TUF. During the year ended 31 December 2022 and up to date, the Board of Statutory Auditors carried out its supervisory activities in compliance with Law provisions, Rules of Behaviour of the Board of Statutory Auditors of listed companies issued by the Italian Board of Certified Public Accountants and Bookkeepers, the CONSOB provisions on corporate controls, the Corporate Governance Code, as well as by the provisions contained in Art. 19 of Italian Legislative Decree 39/2010. The financial statements of SABAF were prepared in accordance with the IAS/IFRS international accounting standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and approved by the European Union, as well as in accordance with the provisions issued by CONSOB in implementation of Art. 9, paragraph 3, of Legislative Decree 38/2005. The Financial Statements are also in XHTML - ESEF format in compliance with Legislative Decree No. 25 of 15 February 2016 implementing EU Directive 2013/50. The Company's Financial Statements were prepared in accordance with the law and accompanied by the documents required by the Italian Civil Code and the TUF. Moreover, in accordance with law provisions, the Company prepared the Consolidated financial statements and the consolidated disclosure of non- financial information for the year 2022. The Board of Statutory Auditors acquired the information necessary for the performance of the supervisory duties assigned to it by i) attending the meetings of the Board of Directors and the Board Committees, ii) the hearings of the Company's and the Group's management, iii) the exchange of information with the Independent Auditors and the Supervisory Body, iv) the information acquired from the competent company structures, as well as through the additional control activities carried out. Appointment and Independence of the Board of Statutory Auditors The Board of Statutory Auditors in office at the date of this Report was appointed by the Shareholders' Meeting of 6 May 2021 in the persons of Alessandra Tronconi (Chairman), Maria Alessandra Zunino de Pignier (Statutory Auditor), Mauro Giorgio Vivenzi (Statutory Auditor), as well as Christian Carini and Federico Pozzi (Alternate Auditors). The control body will remain in office for three financial years and will expire on the date of the Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the Financial Statements for the year 2023. The appointment was made on the basis of two lists submitted by the Shareholders Cinzia Saleri S.A.p.A and Quaestio Capital SGR S.p.A. respectively, in compliance with the applicable law, regulatory and statutory provisions. 2 The composition of the Board of Statutory Auditors complies with the gender distribution criterion set forth in Art. 148 of the TUF. At the time of its appointment, the Board of Statutory Auditors checked the existence of the independence requirement as part of the broader process of self-assessment of the control body pursuant to Standard Q.1.1 of the Rules of Behaviour of listed companies; the check was carried out on the basis of the criteria envisaged by the aforesaid Standards and by the provisions of the Corporate Governance Code applicable to independent directors. This assessment was carried out again on 10 March 2022 as well as 14 March 2023 and consequently communicated to the Board of Directors, which disclosed it in the Report prepared pursuant to Art. 123- bis of the TUF. Supervision and control of the Board of Statutory Auditors Supervisory activity on compliance with the law and articles of association In carrying out its duties, the Board of Statutory Auditors carried out the supervisory activities required by Art. 2403 of the Italian Civil Code, Art. 149 of the TUF, Art. 19 of Legislative Decree No. 39/2010, CONSOB recommendations on corporate controls and the activities of the Board of Statutory Auditors and referring to the indications contained in the Corporate Governance Code, as well as the Rules of Behaviour of the Board of Statutory Auditors of listed companies. Moreover, as part of its functions, and in relation to the financial year in question, the Board of Statutory Auditors: attended all the meetings of the Shareholders and Board of Directors, monitoring compliance with the statutory, legislative and regulatory provisions regulating the operation of the Company's bodies as well as compliance with the principles of proper management;

supervised, for what of direct concern, the adequacy of the Company's organisational structure and compliance with the principles of proper management, through direct observation, gathering information from heads of the corporate functions and meetings with the Independent auditors to exchange data and information;

assessed and supervised the adequacy of the internal control system and the administrative and accounting system, as well as its reliability in providing a fair presentation of operational transactions, through the information of the heads of the respective functions, the examination of company documents and the analysis of the results of the work carried out by the Independent Auditors;

held 10 meetings lasting approximately 2 hours, and also attended all the meetings of the Board of Directors, as well as of the board committees (Control, Risk and Sustainability Committee, Remuneration and Nomination Committee). For the 2023 financial year, the Board of Statutory Auditors has already met on three occasions, namely on 14 February 2023, 14 March 2023 and today;

supervised the adequacy of the reciprocal flow of information between SABAF and its subsidiaries pursuant to Art. 114, paragraph 2, of the TUF in the light of the instructions issued by the Company's management to Group companies;

supervised compliance with the rules of "Market abuse", "Protection of savings" and "Internal Dealing", with a special reference to the processing of inside information and the procedure for the dissemination of statements and information to the public. Moreover, the Board of Statutory Auditors: obtained from the Directors adequate information on the business carried on and major economic and financial operations carried out by the Company and its subsidiaries pursuant to Art. 150, paragraph 1 of the TUF. In this regard, the Board of Statutory Auditors paid special attention to the fact that the transactions approved and implemented complied with the law and the Articles of Association and were not imprudent or risky, in contrast with the resolutions adopted by the Shareholders' Meeting, in potential conflict of interest or such as to compromise the integrity of the Company's assets;

held meetings with representatives of the Independent Auditors pursuant to Art. 150, paragraph 3 of the TUF during which there were no significant data and/or information to be reported;

had exchanges of information with corresponding control bodies (if any) of major subsidiary companies 3 by SABAF pursuant to Art. 151, paragraph 1 and 2 of the TUF; supervised the procedures for effective implementation of the corporate governance rules envisaged in the Corporate Governance Code complied with, as adequately represented in the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structures, in compliance with Art. 124- ter of the TUF and Art. 89- bis of the Issuers' Regulations;

124- of the TUF and Art. 89- of the Issuers' Regulations; checked, in relation to the periodic assessment to be carried out pursuant to Recommendation 6 of the Corporate Governance Code, as part of the supervision of the procedures for effective implementation of the corporate governance rules and in accordance with Q. Rec. 6(2) of " The Q&A functional to the application of the Corporate Governance Code ", the correct application of the assessment criteria and procedures adopted by the Board of Directors, with regard to the positive assessment of the independence of the Directors. Consistent with the provisions of the Corporate Governance Code and the Corporate Governance Manual, which envisage that the self-assessment of the Board of Directors by distributing, compiling, collecting and processing questionnaires (process coordinated by the Lead Independent Director) is to be carried out at least every three years, the Company's Board of Directors carried out its last self-assessment in 2021 and planned to carry out the next process close to the end of its term of office (approval of the 2023 financial statements). The Board of Statutory Auditors also acknowledges that it has issued its consent, pursuant to Art. 5, paragraph 4, of Regulation (EU) 2014/537, to the provision by the Independent Auditors EY S.p.A. of services other than the external audit to C.M.I. S.r.l. belonging to the SABAF Group. With regard to the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022, the following is noted: the item "start-up and expansion costs", which we remind you can only be entered as an asset in the Balance Sheet with the prior consent of the Board of Statutory Auditors, pursuant to Article 2426, paragraph 1, point 5, of the Italian Civil Code, is not recognised;

"start-up and expansion costs", which we remind you can only be entered as an asset in the Balance Sheet with the prior consent of the Board of Statutory Auditors, pursuant to Article 2426, paragraph 1, point 5, of the Italian Civil Code, is not recognised; with regard to development costs with a multi-year use, there was an increase in 2022 of €2,332 thousand. The recognition was made with the prior consent of the Board of Statutory Auditors as envisaged by Article 2426, paragraph 1, point 5 of the Italian Civil Code. At the end of the 2022 reporting period, these costs totalled €4,765 thousand, an amount already net of the provision for amortisation totalling €4,712 thousand;

multi-year use, there was an increase in 2022 of €2,332 thousand. The recognition was made with the prior consent of the Board of Statutory Auditors as envisaged by Article 2426, paragraph 1, point 5 of the Italian Civil Code. At the end of the 2022 reporting period, these costs totalled €4,765 thousand, an amount already net of the provision for amortisation totalling €4,712 thousand; the item "goodwill", which, we remind you, can only be entered as an asset in the Balance Sheet with the approval of the Board of Statutory Auditors, pursuant to Article 2426, paragraph 1, point 6, of the Italian Civil Code, has not been recognised. Supervisory activity on the adequacy of the administrative and accounting system and the auditing activity Pursuant to Art. 19 of Legislative Decree 39/2010 (Consolidated External Audit Act), the Board of Statutory Auditors, in its role as an internal control and external audit committee of public interest entities, is required to supervise: the financial reporting process;

the effectiveness of the internal control and risk management systems;

the External audit of annual accounts and consolidated accounts;

the independence of the Independent Auditors, specifically as far as the provision of non-audit services is concerned. The Board of Statutory Auditors carried out its activities in collaboration with the Control, Risk and Sustainability Committee in order to coordinate their responsibilities and avoid overlapping of activities. Financial reporting process The Board of Statutory Auditors supervised the existence of rules and procedures relating to the process of formation and dissemination of financial information. In this regard, it should be noted that the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structures illustrates how the Group defined its Internal Control and Risk Management System in relation to the financial reporting process at the consolidated level. The Financial Reporting Officer is Gianluca Beschi. The Financial Reporting Officer is supported by the Internal 4 Audit Department to check the operation of the administrative and accounting procedures through control testing. The Board of Statutory Auditors acknowledges that it has received adequate information on the monitoring of business processes with an administrative and accounting impact within the Internal Control System, carried out both during the year in relation to the regular management reports, and during the closing of the accounts for the preparation of the Financial Statements, in compliance with the monitoring and certification requirements to which SABAF is subject pursuant to Law no. 262/2005. In particular, the Board of Statutory Auditors acknowledged the Risk Assessment for 2022, as well as the periodic update on testing activities pursuant to Law no. 262/2005. The adequacy of the administrative and accounting system was also assessed through the acquisition of information from the heads of the respective departments and the analysis of the results of the work carried out by the Independent Auditors. No particular critical issues or elements hindering the issue of the certification by the Financial Reporting Officer and by the Chief Executive Officer concerning the adequacy of the administrative and accounting procedures for the preparation of the Financial statements of SABAF and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2022 emerged. The Board of Statutory Auditors supervised compliance with the regulations related to the preparation and publication of the Half-Yearly Report and the Interim Management Reports, as well as the settings given to them and the correct application of the accounting standards, also using the information obtained from the Independent Auditors. Furthermore, it is acknowledged that: the Independent Auditors appointed to carry out the external audit currently in office, EY S.p.A., were appointed for the 2018-2026 period at the Shareholders' Meeting held on 8 May 2018: the procedure for the appointment was carried out in compliance with the provisions of Art. 16 of Regulation (EU) 2014/537. The Board of Statutory Auditors in office at that time submitted to the Board of Directors a reasoned recommendation containing the name of two Independent Auditors suitable to replace the one that is due to expire, expressing preference for one of them. This recommendation was developed at the end of a detailed selection procedure that was carried out in compliance with the provisions contained in Regulation (EU) 2014/537;

2018-2026 period at the Shareholders' Meeting held on 8 May 2018: the procedure for the appointment was carried out in compliance with the provisions of Art. 16 of Regulation (EU) 2014/537. The Board of Statutory Auditors in office at that time submitted to the Board of Directors a reasoned recommendation containing the name of two Independent Auditors suitable to replace the one that is due to expire, expressing preference for one of them. This recommendation was developed at the end of a detailed selection procedure that was carried out in compliance with the provisions contained in Regulation (EU) 2014/537; the Independent Auditors appointed to audit the company illustrated to the Board of Statutory Auditors the checks carried out and did not report any findings in the periodic meetings with the Board of Statutory Auditors;

the Board of Statutory Auditors supervised the auditing of the annual and consolidated financial statements, obtaining information and periodically discussing with the Independent Auditors. In particular, all the main phases of the audit activity were illustrated to the Board of Statutory Auditors, including the identification of the risk areas, with a description of the related audit procedures adopted; moreover, the main accounting principles applied by SABAF have been followed. The Board of Statutory Auditors also acknowledges that the Independent Auditors EY S.p.A. issued their opinions on the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Separate Financial Statements on 4 April 2023 and also issued on the same date the Additional Report to the Internal Control and Audit Committee pursuant to Art. 11 of Regulation (EU) 2014/537. The reports on the Separate financial statements and the Consolidated financial statements do not give rise to any observations or requests for information. It is also acknowledged that the Independent Auditors expressed, in the reports mentioned above, a positive opinion with regard to consistency with the financial statements and compliance with the law with reference: to the Report on operations;

to the information referred to in Art.123- bis , paragraph 4, Legislative Decree 58/98 contained in the Report on corporate governance and ownership structures. In the audit work, a special attention was paid to the key aspects relating to the impairment test. Moreover, the reports issued by the Independent Auditors do not reveal any significant shortcomings in the Company's internal control system for financial information and accounting system. 5 The Board of Statutory Auditors supervised the independence of the Independent Auditors EY S.p.A., verifying the type and extent of services other than auditing with reference to SABAF and its subsidiaries and obtaining explicit confirmation from the Independent Auditors that the independence requirement was met. The statement on independence has been included, pursuant to Art. 11, paragraph 2, letter a), of Regulation (EU) 2014/537, in the above-mentioned Additional Report. The fees paid by the SABAF Group to the Independent Auditors and to the companies belonging to the network of the Independent Auditors themselves are as follows: Assets Amount €/000 Audit 135 Certification services - Other services 40 Total 175 In the light of the above, the Board of Statutory Auditors considers that the Independent Auditors EY S.p.A. meet the requirement of independence. Supervisory activity on the adequacy of the internal control system and the organisational structure The Board of Statutory Auditors assessed and supervised the adequacy of internal control and the effectiveness of the internal control and risk management systems. The Board of Statutory Auditors acknowledges that it has verified the most significant activities carried out by the overall internal control and risk management system by attending the meetings of the Control, Risk and Sustainability Committee (also with functions of Committee for related-party transactions) attended by: members of the Control, Risk and Sustainability Committee;

members of the Board of Statutory Auditors;

the Chief Executive Officer and director in charge of the internal control and risk management system;

the Internal Audit department and its Head;

the Financial Reporting Officer. The Board of Statutory Auditors also acknowledges that it attended the periodic meetings among the Company's control bodies attended by: members of the Control, Risk and Sustainability Committee;

members of the Board of Statutory Auditors;

the Independent Auditors;

the Chief Executive Officer and Director in charge of the internal control system;

the Financial Reporting Officer;

the Internal Audit department and its Head;

the Supervisory Body. In particular, as part of these activities, the Board of Statutory Auditors acknowledges that it has received and examined: the periodic reports on the activities carried out, prepared by the Control, Risk and Sustainability Committee and the Internal Audit department;

the reports drawn up at the end of the verification and monitoring activities by the Internal Audit department, with the relative results, the recommended actions and the controls on the implementation of the aforesaid actions also in order to represent the management events;

periodic updates on the development of the risk management process, the outcome of the monitoring and assessment activities carried out by Internal Audit and the objectives achieved. The Board of Statutory Auditors then reviewed every six months the periodic reports on the activities carried out by the Supervisory Body and examined the activity plan and the budget allocated for 2022. Similarly, the Board of Statutory Auditors acknowledged the compliance with the provisions of Legislative Decree no. 231/2001 and the activity plan for 2022. Attachments Original Link

06 April 2023

